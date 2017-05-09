Wow your guests at that next backyard barbecue

This is a good one to use as an appetizer in the backyard barbecue, or serve with some rice and a vegetable saute' for an entree. You'll have to allow the flavors to marinate for several hours in the refrigerator.

Enlist the junior chefs to roll the chicken in the bacon strips. Keep an eye on them so they don't break off any of the wooden picks. Don't forget to soak the skewers.

Spicy Sweet Mustard Chicken Bites

(makes about six appetizer servings)

Two 8-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts

8 bacon slices cut into thirds

1⁄ 2 cup orange marmalade

1⁄ 4 cup lite soy sauce

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3⁄ 4 teaspoon ground ginger

1⁄ 4 teaspoon garlic powder

toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Cut the chicken breasts into 24 one-inch pieces. Wrap the chicken pieces in a strip of bacon and secure with a wooden pick in a large bowl, then stir together the orange marmalade, soy sauce, mustard, ginger and garlic powder. Remove and reserve 1⁄ 4 cup of the marmalade mixture. Add the chicken to the bowl and toss to coat. Cover and chill for two hours.

Preheat your grill to 350-400 degrees (about medium-high).

Remove the chicken from the marinade, discarding the marinade. Grill the chicken, covered, 4-5 minutes per side or until the chicken is cooked through. Toss the chicken bites with the reserved marinade before serving. Sprinkle with some toasted sesame seeds for a nice garnish.

• • •

You can make this a day ahead and refrigerate overnight. Just let it set out at room temperature for one hour before cooking. You can control the spice level by using a mild or spicy sauce. Don't forget to buy some corn chips for scooping.

Hot and Spicy Barbecue Bean Dip

(makes about eight servings)

4 slices bacon, cooked crisp, drained on paper towels and crumbled

1 medium sweet onion, peeled and chopped

1 can (14.5-ounce) great northern beans, rinsed and drained

1⁄ 4 cup spicy barbecue sauce

1⁄ 4 cup tomato sauce

1⁄ 4 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄ 2 cup (2-ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

corn chips for scooping

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Process the bacon, onion, beans, barbecue sauce, tomato sauce and garlic powder until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Spread the mixture into a 1-quart baking dish or 9-inch pie plate.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese over top and bake for an additional five minutes. Serve immediately with warmed chips.

• • •

“White Barbecue” sauce is mayonnaise and vinegar based. Used primarily with chicken, it also can be used with vegetables. You can use it with wings, drumettes for appetizers or with legs, thighs and breasts. It is traditionally served on the side, not in the actual cooking. Don't be afraid to increase the horseradish if you like a little more kick.

White Barbecue Sauce

(makes 1 3⁄ 4 cups)

1 1⁄ 2 cups mayonnaise

1⁄ 4 cup white wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon coarsely ground pepper

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

2 teaspoons horseradish

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Simply stir together all the ingredients until well blended. Cover and chill until ready to serve. It will keep in an air-tight container for up to a week. Stir well if needed.

• • •

Troops tired of the same ol' tomato-based barbecue sauce? Use the above sauce with this herb marinade for a new twist. Order the chicken drumsticks in advance if your market doesn't carry them. You can get them in small, medium and larger pieces as they are just the bottom part of the legs. Use the smaller ones for appetizer and larger ones for diner portions. Plan ahead, allowing for overnight marinating in the fridge.

Herb Marinated Chicken Drumsticks

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄ 2 teaspoon pepper

5 pounds chicken drumettes

white barbecue sauce to serve on the side

Combine the thyme, oregano, cumin, paprika, onion powder, salt and pepper together. Rinse the chicken, pat it dry and rub the mixture over the legs. Place in a plastic bag and seal the marinate for 12 to 24 hours. When your grill is hot, remove the chicken from the bag and discard any liquid. Grill the chicken, turning often to insure the even cooking, and when the chicken is cooked through, serve with your white barbecue sauce.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a freelance columnist for the Tribune-Review. He has been sharing recipes and cooking tips in Culinary Corner for 24 years.