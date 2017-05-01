Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

McDonald's betting on new premium 'Signature Crafted' sandwiches

Chicago Tribune | Monday, May 1, 2017, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

McDonald's has launched a line of premium mix-and-match sandwiches it calls Signature Crafted, a pricier option it hopes customers will bite onto despite their focus on value.

The Signature Crafted line features three topping choices: Maple Bacon Dijon (grilled onions, thick-cut bacon and Dijon sauce); Sweet BBQ Bacon (barbecue sauce, bacon and crispy onions) and Pico Guacamole (avocado, pico de gallo and buttermilk ranch sauce.) All come with white cheddar cheese. The topping options are available on a burger patty or grilled or crispy chicken. The new line, which rolls out nationwide this week, costs around $5. The timing of the rollout varies by market, and some restaurants offered the sandwiches earlier than this week.

The Signature Crafted line was developed after McDonald's discontinued Create Your Taste, an entirely customizable sandwich platform.

Speed is a critical consideration for McDonald's and other fast-food chains rolling out new sandwiches, as too many options can bog down kitchens and slow the arrival of a customer's food.

But McDonald's may face another problem with the unveiling of Signature Crafted: Customers may not be willing to fork over $5 for a burger. The world's largest burger chain, based in suburban Chicago, said in March that the higher-priced versions of its value option, McPick2, didn't work. The Golden Arches also said it has lost millions of customer visits over the past five years, since it first moved away from the dollar menu.

Premium burger options have had little success at McDonald's. The company has tried a number of options from the Arch Deluxe to Sirloin Burgers that it eventually discontinued.

But CEO Steve Easterbrook says he's confident that customers will flock to the new options, which will be available with cooked-to-order fresh beef by the middle of next year. To balance out the price of a meal, McDonald's earlier this year cut beverage prices, offering $1 soda and brewed coffee. It also offers frequent promotions for free fries and other discounts through its mobile app.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.