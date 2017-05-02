Premier tasting a fresh addition to 2017 Pittsburgh Wine Festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In its 15th year, the Pittsburgh Wine Festival remains the premiere wine event in Pennsylvania.

“It's a destination for the wine festivals out of the three regions,” says Steve Pollack, head wine buyer for the Fine Wines & Good Spirits Chairman's Selection Program. “This is always a high-end festival with great clientele.”

Pittsburgh is consistently No. 1 in tickets and attendance, with wine festivals in Philadelphia and Harrisburg following.

The 2017 Pittsburgh Wine Festival presents more than 530 varieties of wine from more than 28 countries on May 4 at Heinz Field.

Every year, 20 to 30 new wines are added to the lineup. But to reinforce the festival's reputation, a number of added features are planned.

The Chairman's Selection Premier Tasting is a fresh innovation. Pollack hosts the event, which will take place between the VIP Tasting and the Grand Tasting. Special guests Harrison Heitz of Heitz Wine Cellars and Jessica Boone of Passalacqua Winery will present, pour and discuss 10 wines, five of which are new to Pennsylvania.

Heitz Cellars is “one of the cult-iest wines from California,” Pollack says. “They've been around forever.” He refers to Boone as a rock star. “She's kind of what's happening in California, a New Age woman winemaker. Very, very talented.”

They will walk participants through wines at the highest level of Chairman brands.

“It's sit-down, classroom-style,” Pollack says, limited to 40 people at an additional cost of $40. “The seminar is an opportunity to get in front of people, have a personal touch and meet the people behind the wine.”

An exciting spot of entertainment available to all festival-goers is one that is somewhat subtle — until it is not. The Living Vines, nature-related human statues, just might take you by surprise.

“They are a couple of women from Orlando on stilts, but they've covered themselves in grapevines,” says Ed Harrell, president of Pittsburgh Wine Festival. “They create arbors and things like that. Then, when they move, you can hear the shrieks.”

Another fun feature is the Golden Envelope, given to those in the VIP Tasting. Inside are discount cards for zTrip, and 10 envelopes will have discount tickets for the 2018 festival.

“Then, 30 of them will have a coupon that will allow you to taste one of the Australian wines that sells for $830 a bottle,” Harrell says. “They aren't going to pour that for everybody, of course, but 30 people will get the pleasure of tasting that.”

Smokey Robinson will be in attendance, pouring his new wines, which right now are being made by Duane Rieder of Firehouse 25 in Pittsburgh. Smokey will not be singing, but he will sign purchased bottles of his wine.

The wine festival has more in the works throughout the year. Twelve monthly seminars are scheduled leading up to the 2018 festival. First up is a tasting hosted by Susan Citron of “A Woman's Palate” on May 9 at the Renaissance Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Another is “Terroir — Does it really matter?” Watch the wine festival website for upcoming details.

Those new to the festival will want to plan ahead to make the most of their time. Download the wine list from the web and prioritize. Helpfully, domestic and imported wines are segregated to each side of Heinz Field.

“That is very unique and important to try to maneuver through a wine festival,” says Pollack, who is looking forward to the event.

“I'm excited to get back to Pittsburgh,” he says. “I like the city. And that's one of our areas with the highest concentration of Chairman's Selection. They're very loyal to that brand.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.