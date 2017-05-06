Toast Mom with a proper tea party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Mother's Day approaches, a novel idea is to honor Mom with a tea party, played to the hilt and planned to perfection.

“There is something very glamorous about an afternoon tea,” says Eric Lanlard, whose newest cookbook, “Eric Lanlard's Afternoon Tea” (Mitchell Beazley, $24.99), explores the subject with grace and style. “It's a sense of occasion and it's a great way to celebrate something special.”

Afternoon tea charms with its elegance, a leisurely meal that allows time to chat and enjoy good company. Best of all, it is rather simple to pull together and pays off with an impressive wow factor. We called on tea specialists to offer their thoughts on the subject.

“It's great for the host because once you have prepared the afternoon tea you can thoroughly enjoy your guests,” Lanlard says. With lunch or dinner, you are often too busy cooking and serving. “You barely have time to participate.”

The food

Tea menus are all about dainty bits and dabs – finger sandwiches and savory tarts along with sweet desserts.

“Serving small bite-sized portions means you can go on for much longer – nobody gets too full and you get a chance to sample the whole spread,” says Lanlard, a master patissier who has twice won the prestigious Continental Patissier of the Year at the British Baking Awards. His A-list clients include Madonna and Sir Elton John.

“When I think afternoon tea, I think cucumber sandwiches,” says Carol Kornides, co-owner with husband, Jeff, of Victorian Lady of Academy Hill Tea Parlor in Greensburg. “People love them.”

Cucumber sandwiches are traditional, she says, along with egg salad and chicken salad for a basic menu. Be sure to trim the crusts and cut them into small sizes and different shapes – triangles, squares and rectangles.

Another staple for afternoon tea is scones, an item that's in demand at The Cafe at the Frick's popular tea time.

“We are most well-known for our scones – we have a secret recipe,” says Chase Goumas, sous chef at the Frick, who regularly turns down customers who want in on the secret. “That's something that sets us apart.”

Serve your scones with little bowls of Devonshire cream and lemon curd, Kornides suggests.

“Balance flavors and ingredients — not just sweet versus savory,” Lanlard says. “If your savory contains mini tarts with pastry, then do not have too many pastry sweets. Maybe think about chocolate mousse-type desserts. Keep things light and not too heavy.”

Presentation

A three-tiered tea stand provides a certain style to the occasion. But there are lots of other ways to add a sense of grace.

“I like to have fun by introducing vintage plates,” Lanlard says. “Colored glass plates always look pretty special, as do ‘old school' biscuit tins that can be used to serve up homemade cookies and sweet bites.”

Having a good balance of colors helps to make an attractive staging, too.

“I try to steer clear of a monochromatic tea dessert plate,” Goumas says. “I'll mix it up with some fruit, something chocolatey, and a variety of colors.” He often includes edible flowers grown on-site in the Frick's greenhouse to add a bit of whimsy.

“Our philosophy here is we keep it pretty simple, but also refined and fancy,” he says, without being pretentious.

“A pretty thing to do that doesn't cost much is to chocolate dip a strawberry,” Kornides says. Use mini dessert papers for those, as well as for slices of desserts or chocolate candy.

She suggests pulling out the good tablecloth, cloth napkins and napkin rings. For serving, reach for “old china pieces or Depression glass plates – it's always fun to use those kinds of pieces to take it that little step above.”

“Introduce flowers and potted plants to create an inviting aesthetic,” says Lanlard, who advises using natural and scented candles – nothing too powerful -- to give sense of place.

As the name suggest, Kornides' tea parlor offers a Victorian setting her customers enjoy.

“Folks feel like they are experiencing what they did back in the Victorian era,” she says, a time when things were a little slower paced.”

Within that atmosphere is a sense of pampering and relaxation.

“Women feel like a princess or a queen when they come here,” she says.

And that's just the effect we want for Mom.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Pear, Roquefort and Walnut Tartlets

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus chilling

Cooking time: 20 minutes

The addition of the pear to the Roquefort adds an extra touch of sweetness to this little tartlet. Of course, you can use any blue cheese you like.

Unsalted butter, for greasing

13 ounces ready-made all-butter puff pastry

Plain flour, for dusting

5 ½ ounces Roquefort cheese (or any blue cheese)

4-5 tablespoons double cream

1 teaspoon paprika, plus extra for dusting

A few thyme sprigs, leaves stripped

2 ripe pears, peeled, cored and diced

1 tablespoon roasted and chopped walnuts, plus 24 walnut halves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Grease 24 individual 2-inch diameter tartlet tins or 2 12-hole mini tart tins. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to 1⁄ 16 -inch thick. Using a 2 ½-inch diameter round cookie cutter, stamp out 24 discs and use to line the tins. Place on a baking sheet (if using individual tins) and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, crumble the cheese, then gradually add the cream until the mixture is smooth and without any lumps. Add the paprika and thyme leaves, then season well. Fold in the pears and chopped walnuts.

Divide the mixture between the tart cases and dust generously with a little more paprika. Top each with a walnut half and bake in the oven for 20 minutes until golden and set. Serve warm.

Makes 24.

Peruvian Chocolate and Orange Mousse

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus chilling and cooling

Cooking time: 5-10 minutes

Peru has produced cacao for hundreds of years, and Peruvian cacao in particular goes well with citrus flavors. That was the inspiration for this dark and rich chocolate mousse paired with smooth, sweet and zesty orange curd.

5 ½ ounces dark chocolate (preferably Peruvian), roughly chopped

½ cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons caster sugar

2 tablespoons water

3 egg yolks

Orange curd (see recipe)

A few strands of orange zest, to decorate

Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, making sure the surface of the water does not touch the bowl. Stir occasionally, then set aside. Whip the cream until it forms soft peaks and set aside.

Place the sugar and the 2 tablespoons water in a small saucepan and heat gently, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a rolling boil and cook until it reaches the soft-ball stage (see TIP) on a sugar thermometer (240 degrees).

Working quickly, whisk the egg yolks in a freestanding mixer at high speed, then slowly pour in the syrup. Continue whisking the mixture until it is light and fluffy. Leave to cool.

Fold in the melted chocolate and whipped cream, then spoon into a piping bag fitted with a ½-inch piping nozzle. Pipe the mixture into 10 individual wine or sherry glasses, filling them one-quarter full. Spoon over a good layer of curd, then top with more chocolate mousse. Decorate with the orange zest. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Makes 10.

Tip: If you don't have a sugar thermometer to tell if your sugar has reached soft-ball stage, place a saucer in the freezer until cold, and with a spoon place a small drop of the hot sugar mixture on to the saucer. If the mixture immediately sets and you can roll the drop into a ball, it is ready.

Orange Curd:

2 ¼ fluid ounces orange juice

1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk

6 tablespoons golden caster sugar

4 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, diced

Juice of ½ lemon

In a nonstick pan, whisk the orange juice with the egg and egg yolk. Place over a low heat and whisk until warm and thickened.

Add the sugar and butter and whisk until combined. Stir the mixture over a low heat for about 20 minutes until it coats the back of the spoon. Pass through a fine sieve and add lemon juice to sharpen the taste, then leave it to set in the refrigerator for a minimum of 1 hour. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Brie and Red Onion Marmalade Gruyere Eclairs

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus cooling

Cooking time: 20–25 minutes

Savory choux pastry is a treat, but you don't always have to make profiteroles. With a golden cheese gratinee topping and a gorgeous filling of slow-cooked onion marmalade, creamy Brie and peppery rocket, these eclairs are perfect for an afternoon tea.

Classic Choux Pastry (see recipe)

Beaten egg, to glaze

3 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated

For the filling:

14 ounces soft Brie cheese, thinly sliced

Large handful of rocket leaves (arugula)

1 bunch of basil

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

For the red onion marmalade:

5 red onions, finely sliced

1 1⁄ 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 teaspoons water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with baking paper.

Place the choux pastry into a piping bag fitted with a ½-inch diameter plain piping nozzle. Pipe mini éclairs, about 3 ¼ inches long, onto the prepared baking sheets. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle generously with the Gruyere. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until puffed up and golden. Meanwhile, make the red onion marmalade. Put the onions, butter and the 2 teaspoons water into a medium heavy-based saucepan, cover with a lid and cook over a low heat for at least 10 minutes until the onions are very soft. Remove the lid and continue to cook, stirring, for 10-12 minutes or until the onions are caramelized. Season and leave to cool.

Remove the eclairs from the oven and pierce the bases with a sharp knife to release the steam, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Slice the cooled eclairs horizontally using a sharp serrated knife. Spoon a good layer of the cold marmalade into each éclair base, then top with a couple of Brie slices. In a bowl, toss together the rocket, basil leaves and olive oil. Arrange a little of the salad on the Brie, then top with the eclair lids at an angle. Chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours until ready to serve.

Makes 18-20.

Classic Choux Pastry:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

Generous pinch of salt

½ cup water

2 ½ ounces plain flour, sifted (about ½ cup)

2 eggs, beaten

Put the butter, salt and water into a saucepan and heat gently until the butter is melted, then bring to a boil.

Immediately remove the pan from the heat and quickly tip in all the flour. Beat with a wooden spoon until the ingredients bind together to form a dough. Return the pan to a medium heat and continue to beat until the dough comes away from the sides of the pan and forms a smooth ball in the center. Leave to cool for 2-3 minutes, then gradually beat in the eggs to form a smooth, shiny paste. Beat vigorously.

Use the choux paste immediately, following recipe instructions.