Greensburg Craft Beer Week planned for October

The burgeoning local beer scene will be celebrated with the inaugural Greensburg Craft Beer Week, planned for Oct. 12 through 15 at venues throughout the area.

Still in the planning stages, the event promises opportunities to sample beers produced both locally and nationally and activities pairing craft beers with everything from cigars to yoga.

“Greensburg, I feel, is up and coming and there's going to be a lot happening here soon,” says event producer Jessica Hickey, founder of the Downtown Greensburg Project. “We wanted to be on the forefront of that. There are lots of good places to host events, and we have lots of interest already.”

“After participating in beer weeks in other cities as a brewery representative, I felt that Greensburg had the creativity, collaboration and community to sustain similar events, even if on a smaller scale.” says organizer Jenn Weir.

Hickey says the date was chosen to coincide with homecoming weekend at Seton Hill University, another event supporter.

“There are seven or eight breweries in a 10- to 15-mile radius of Greensburg,” says Eric Jones, owner of Tapped Brick Oven and Pourhouse in Hempfield, one of the event sponsors. “There's enough craft beer drinkers out here to support an event like this. We're still in the idea stage, but the support is apparent from local breweries and even some national ones.”

One project already on the drawing board is a mural to be installed on the side of Hugo's Taproom at 106 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Submissions for the mural design are being accepted through June 15 at Hugo's or by email at greensburgcbw@gmail.com.

As events are added, Hickey says, organizers will post updates at greensburgcraftweek.com and on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

