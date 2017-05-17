Sweet treats that are a perfect compliment to a warm, Spring day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Worthy of any springtime dessert buffet is this light and tasty cake. There's a great pairing of flavors that's perfect to enjoy on the back porch while watching the sun set.

Lemon-Poppyseed Cake

(makes a 10-inch cake)

For the cake:

3 cups cake flour

1 1⁄ 2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄ 2 teaspoon salt

3 sticks (12 ounces unsalted butter, at room temperature)

1 1⁄ 2 cups granulated sugar

5 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1⁄ 2 cup poppy seeds

1 cup sour cream

For the Glaze;

2⁄ 3 cup sifted confectioner's sugar

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 10-inch tube pan or Bundt pan.

Stir together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla and then the poppy seeds. On low speed of the mixer, blend in the ingredients, beginning with the sour cream and ending with the dry ingredients. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan. Rap the pan once or twice on the counter top to remove any air pockets.

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes in the center of the oven, or until the cake springs back when touched and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let it cool on a rack for 10 minutes, then turn the cake out onto the rack and let it cool completely.

To make the glaze;

In a small bowl, stir together the confectioner's sugar and three tablespoons of lemon juice until smooth. Add up to one teaspoon more lemon juice, if necessary, to make a pourable glaze. Place the cake on a serving dish, rounded side up, and pour the glaze over top of the cake.

• • •

Here's a great one for those hot days ahead. You can make this ahead of time to keep on hand for when guests arrive unexpectedly. You'll need to stir the mixture several times during the freezing, so plan ahead or delegate.

Frozen Peach Gelata

(makes six to eight servings)

2 envelopes unflavored gelatin

3 1⁄ 4 pounds peaches, peeled and pitted

juice of 1 large lemon

3⁄ 4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons maraschino liqueur

2⁄ 3 cup whipping cream, whipped until stiff

sliced peaches to garnish

Soften the gelatin in a little cold water in a cup according to package directions. Then place the liquid into a pan of hot water, warm over medium heat, stirring until completely dissolved.

Push the ripe peaches through a sieve or process in a processor (or even a vegetable mill will work) until you have a smooth paste. Put the peaches into a freezer-proof bowl and stir in the lemon juice, sugar, and maraschino liqueur. Add the gelatin to the peach mixture and stir well. Fold in the whipped cream carefully.

Place plastic wrap over the top of the bowl and freeze for at least two hours, removing the dessert to give it a stir every 20 minutes. Be sure to stir it well and return to the freezer until your desired consistency is reached. If you make it ahead several days, defrost a little before serving. Put servings in a bowl and top with a peach slice or two.

• • •

Almost everybody likes smoothies because they are tasty and super easy to prepare. Here's a unique blend that will surely become a favorite.

Cocoa Peanut Butter Banana Smoothies

(makes four servings)

1 1⁄ 2 cups creamy vanilla yogurt (from a two-pound container)

1 cup chocolate milk

1⁄ 4 cup creamy peanut butter

2 small bananas, sliced

3-5 ice cubes

1 cup Cocoa Puffs cereal, coarsely crushed

In a blender, place all ingredients except cereal. Cover and blend on high speed for about 30 seconds or until smooth.

Pour into four chilled glasses and sprinkle with cereal. Serve to the family.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review contributor. He has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for 24 years.