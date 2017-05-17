Beer gets them in, the food keeps them coming back to House of 1000 Beers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hours: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Sundays-Tuesdays; 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., Wednesdays - Thursdays; 11 a.m.- 12 a.m., Fridays- Saturdays

Don't try counting the beers inside House of 1000 Beers — just take their word for it.

With more than 1,000 beers from across the globe, craft beer lovers are sure to satisfy their craving for hops at this eatery and pub located in the Parnassus section of New Kensington.

The tap and bottle shop is owned by Art and Jan Barbus of Sharpsburg.

Art Barbus left the corporate managerial world in 2014, pursuing his passion — craft beer.

“I decided to open my own bottle shop business,” he says. “I studied it, 12 ounces at a time, and was a home brewer.”

When Barbus took over ownership of the already existing House of 1000 Beers (nicknamed HO1KB) in 2014, he noticed customers leaving his establishment, walking over to a nearby convenience store to get food, and then returning to his place.

He realized that wouldn't fly and hired a chef and created a menu featuring hearty American fare that paired well with beer.

“I knew I had to have good food here,” Barbus says.

Beers from France, Germany, China, Canada, Russia, Italy, Czech Republic, Mexico, Holland, Poland, the U.S. and many more line the shelves, creating a colorful can and bottle display that runs throughout the restaurant. The space elicits a warehouse industrial vibe, with two separate dining areas inside and a spacious outside deck.

From pale ale to pale lager, from stout to porter, HO1KB is the AK-Valley's place to taste beer.

Unique beers in stock include those from the Paradox Beer Co., Fifty Fifty Brewing, Russian River, Allagash Brewing and Cigar City.

The pub offers 36 beers on tap and customers can create their own custom single, four or six beer packs to-go.

House of 1000 Beers offers daily menu specials, created by chef Brian Volmrich, who has decades of experience in the food and beverage industry.

Volmrich studied at the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh and insists on fresh foods with a gastropub style, infusing beer wherever possible, he says.

“It is important to give our guests a unique experience with us and ensure that when our guests return that they have the same or better food experience,” Volmrich says.

The signature steak burgers are popular and Volmrich ages the Black Angus beef for 40 days and grinds the meat twice.

The Western “B” burger ($12) features fresh-cut fried onion straws, lettuce, tomato, spicy pepper jack cheese and a house-made bourbon sauce, but customers can choose from a myriad of ingredients to create a burger of their liking.

Appetizers include the Biggest Damn Pub Pretzel ($12), a colossal sized pretzel served with mustards using Firestone Walker Double Jack IPA and Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Ale. Other starters include Chef Brian's Beer Wings, Cheesy Hipster, Cajun Fries and Brie Cheese Platter. Appetizers range from $5-$12.

During a recent lunch outing on a “Taco Tuesday” (tacos half price, dine-in only, all day), our group couldn't resist starting our lunch with the BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork Macho Nachos ($11).

A huge platter filled with tortilla chips, salsa, black olives, beer-pickled jalapenos, cheese sauce and house-smoked pulled pork arrived and the three of us dug in, but barely made a dent in this truly “macho” sized appetizer.

Hearty and delicious comfort food with all the fixings will put these nachos on your must order list when you visit HO1KB.

Although not sampled during this visit, diners can build their own pizzas ($9-$13, $1 per topping) with toppings such as grilled chicken, hot Italian sausage, smoked bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, basil, black olives, red onions and tomatoes.

We continued our Mexican theme, ordering two different signature soft tacos (crawfish and chicken, $11).

The crawfish tacos are a unique and popular item, says Barbus.

Two tacos arrived, topped with buttered garlic crawfish, charred corn, chipotle drizzle, pickled red onions, lettuce and tomatoes, and were given a thumbs up on flavor and presentation. Tacos are served with homemade jalapeno cornbread and a side of honey-lime cabbage and apple slaw.

The grilled chicken tacos featuring smoked gouda, bacon and a house-made buttermilk ranch dressing were equally tasty and the freshness of the ingredients was apparent.

The menu displays a pairing legend to assist diners in choosing a beer that complements their entree. For our macho nachos, the menu suggests choosing an IPA or lager.

Daily happy hour runs from 5-7 p.m., Sundays - Fridays, and an early happy hour is offered from noon- 2 p.m. on Sundays.

A second House of 1000 Beers is in the works on Route 19 in Marshall Township, slated for a fall 2017 opening.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.