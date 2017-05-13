Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Tiny towns stage some pretty strange food festivals

Meghan Rodgers | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
More than 100,000 whoopie pies are sold each year at the Whoopie Pie Festival in Strasburg, Pa.
goettafest.com
Goetta patties

Updated 1 hour ago

With spring finally here and weather warming, I'm excited for festival season. No, not music. Food.

But beer, barbecue and chili can only hold my attention for so long. I like a little more adventure. Although they may not all make your mouth water, many strange festivals put tiny American towns on the map, while others raise awareness of a particular type of delicacy — Testicle Festival, anyone?

Here's a look at some of the country's most unusual food festivals.

Bug Eating Festival

Zilker Park, Austin, Texas

Eating insects is nothing new, but with world population increasing, it's also the protein of the future. The folks heading the annual Bug Eating Festival in Austin hope we can get the little grubbers past our gag reflex. Past delicacies have included ants, grasshoppers, wasps, wasp larva, katydids and scorpions — usually fried or sautéed in barbecue or soy sauce, or served with dipping sauces. And if you simply can't wait to learn how to eat bugs, a recent documentary, Bugs, put eating insects in the limelight and hosts a thorough website complete with beginner recipes like “silkworm spaghetti” and also a solution for what to do with those pesky June bugs. Next event: June 10; littleherds.org

Garlic festivals

Gilroy, Calif., and Holsopple, Pa.

Pack plenty of Tic Tacs, and get ready to enjoy one of the world's most delicious celebrations. The Gilroy Garlic Festival has live entertainment, arts and crafts, cooking contest and, of course, lots of garlicky food. More than two tons of garlic are consumed over the three-day event. Festival favorites include pepper steak sandwiches and fried calamari, as well as Gilroy garlic fries and garlic bread. But chefs get really creative with foods like garlic lollipops and garlic ice cream. Next event: July 28-30; gilroygarlicfestival.com

A little closer to home, Faranda Farms in Hollsopple, Somerset County, hosts the Laurel Highlands Garlic Festival. It will feature entertainment, a fancy garlic gala on Aug. 18, garlic seminars and guest chefs. Next event: Aug. 19-20; farandasfamilyfarm.com/garlic-festival/

Glier's Goettafest

Newport, Ky.

The German breakfast sausage goetta (pronounced “get-uh”) has quite the fan club in the Cincinnati area. The locals consume about 99 percent of the one million pounds it produces each year, so if you want to try it, you'll have to take a trip to the Midwest city. Since that's the case, why not jump right into the Goettafest. Nachos, gumbo, gyro, pizza, sushi, brownies, bread pudding — everything tastes better with goetta, apparently. Next event: Aug. 3-6; goettafest.com

Potato festivals

Barnesville, Minn., and Ebensburg

Spuds are no duds when it comes to inspiring a summer festival. Each year, more than 20,000 tater lovers descend on Barnesville, Minn., for bushels of fun. What's most a'peel'ing about the festival is it's diverse mix of picking, carving, peeling, sacking and sculpting of potatoes, as well as a menu rooted in deliciousness. Try Norwegian lefse, potato pancakes, french fries, potato sausage and German potato dumplings. But the main event is Mashed Potato Wrestling, where participants battle in a giant bath full of spuds. Next event: Aug. 25-26; potatodays.com

Ebensburg in Cambria County, the second largest supplier of potatoes in the state, also hosts a festival to celebrate spuds. The festival has more than 200 crafters and artisans, entertainment and food. Next event: Sept. 30; ebensburgpa.com/potatofest/

Whoopie Pie Festival

Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, Strasburg

Classic whoopie pies (or gobs as we say here in Western Pennsylvania) consist of two cake-like cookies sandwiching a vanilla cream-filled center. And that's what we could count on for years. But then came the Whoopie Pie Festival with its creative cookie concoctions like pumpkin spice, orange chocolate, and root beer. More than 100,000 whoopie pies are served in 100 different flavors. Just to keep things fun, there is even an “adult” whoopie pie with alcohol infused icing. Next event: Sept. 9; whoopiepiefestival.com

Turkey Testicle Festival

Byron, Ill.

If you consider yourself a ballsy eater, head to the Turkey Testicle Festival and feast on — you guessed it — turkeys' deep-fried tender bits. Now in its 38th year, the festival is credited with being the original “testicle festival” in the country, although similar festivals are now held in Deerfield, Mich.; Olean, Mo.; and Clinton, Mont., to name a few. If you attend one of these types of festivals, just remember, “Rocky Mountain Oysters” are not a seafood option. Next event: Sept. 23; byronchamber.wixsite.com/chilittf

Roadkill Cook-off

Marlinton, W.Va.

The folks in West Virginia have a good sense of humor about stereotypes, and with it, they've struck gold. The annual event generates tens of thousands of dollars for the small town of 1,000. Although rarely practiced today, cooking roadkill has roots to the state's rugged culture, when wasting food and resources was unthinkable — why shouldn't a critter's highway misfortune turn in to a great family meal? Black bear, squirrel and even some reptiles make it onto the adventurous menu. Amateur chefs from around the country try to squash the competition with interesting dishes like quail meatballs or iguana tacos (a Californian submission), and the local ladies compete for the title of “Miss Roadkill.” Next event: Sept. 29-30; pccocwv.com/roadkill

Giant Omelette Celebration

Abbeville, La.

According to local legend, Napoleon and his army were traveling through the South of France when they decided to spend the night in the town of Bessieres. Napoleon enjoyed the omelette the local innkeeper served him so much that he ordered the townspeople to gather every egg in the land so the chef could prepare one huge omelette for his entire army the next day. Looking to channel its French heritage, Abbeville, La., started the Giant Omelette Celebration and now creates an annual 5,000-egg omelette filled with ingredients including onions, peppers, crawfish and, because this is Louisiana we're talking about, hot sauce. All celebration attendees are invited to enjoy a piece. Next event: Nov. 4-5; giantomelette.org

Meghan Rodgers is the EverybodyCraves.com food editor. Reach her at 412-380-8506 or mrodgers@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, recipes and more at everybodycraves.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.