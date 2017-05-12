Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Primanti's offers first 100 at new Waterfront location free sandwiches
Mary Pickels | Friday, May 12, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
Primanti Bros.
Primanti's new location at the Waterfront in Homestead

Updated 29 minutes ago

It may not have a jingle, like that “other” sandwich served at a place with golden arches.

And visitors may still scratch their heads over combinations and construction.

But many proud Pittsburgh gourmands can easily reel off the ingredients of the Primanti Brothers' “Almost Famous Sandwich”:

Two thick slices of Italian bread “sandwiching” hot grilled or pan-fried meat, provolone cheese, French fries, coleslaw and tomato. Want a Sundowner? Request a fried egg before that second slice of bread tops off your hand-held meal.

Want a year's worth for free? Be one of the first 100 customers through the door on May 17 as the Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar celebrates the opening of its newest Pittsburgh location in the Waterfront at 152 E. Bridge St., Homestead.

Festivities will kick off with a 5 a.m. tailgate featuring samples of Primanti's food, beverages, games and a parking lot DJ.

The first 100 tailgaters will be first in line to enter the restaurant around noon. They also become lifetime members of the Waterfront 100 Club, entitling them to a year's supply of free sandwiches at the new site.

The restaurant will then close for a few hours — perhaps to accommodate a digestive siesta — and reopen to the public by late afternoon.

In addition to the iconic Almost Famous Sandwich, The Waterfront location's menu will feature happy hour and bar food favorites like pizza, wings, burgers, other sandwiches and shareable appetizers.

The bar will offer daily draft and cocktail specials and feature a half-priced happy hour.

“We're pumped to be back in the ‘Burgh,” says David Head, Primanti Bros. CEO, in a new release. “We've been on the road for a few years — but we're most excited about growing again here in Pittsburgh — and for those fans willing to join us for our opening tailgate, we've got a great day planned.”

“We never take ourselves too seriously,” Head says. “But we're excited to show off how we've grown. The new location will remain true to our roots — but since the Strip District location opened in 1933 we've expanded our menu, perfected our process and worked to remain focused on keeping fans excited about Primanti's.”

Details: primantibros.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

