Dining News: Marathon Diner open in AirMall

Marathon Diner is now open in the AirMall at Pittsburgh International Airport, offering diner food with a Greek flair.

Located in the airside terminal's Center Core food court, the restaurant features all-day home-style breakfast and Mediterranean-infused diner fare ranging from burgers and gyros to sandwiches, salads and soups.

The diner is a new concept from Drew Janis, who has operated dining concessions at Pittsburgh International Airport since it opened in 1992.

The new Marathon Diner pays homage to Marathon Restaurant, an establishment owned by his grandfather and great-uncle in downtown Pittsburgh's New Diamond Market building during the 1930s.

Marathon Diner's walls are adorned with historical images of the original restaurant and proprietors Papou Tom and Uncle Pete.

Breakfast is offered all day with options including the ham and cheese omelet and the “My Big Fat Greek Omelet” made with feta cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce.

The new diner is open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Details: flypittsburgh.com

Wine dinner

Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar, 2350 Railroad St. in the Strip District, will host a five-course wine tasting dinner featuring Phelps Creek Vineyards from 6 to 9 p.m. June 8.

Cost is $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required.

Details: 412-281-3090 or cioppinoofpittsburgh.com

Summer kick-off

Bakery Square, off Penn Avenue in East Liberty, will host its annual summer kick-off featuring craft beer and a wide selection of food trucks beginning at 5 p.m. May 26.

Participating food trucks include Gaucho Parrilla Argentina, BRGR - Pittsburgh, Bella Christie and Lil' Z's Sweet Boutique, PGH Pierogi Truck, South Side BBQ Company, Miss Meatball, Franktuary Lawrenceville, Bruster's Real Ice Cream Truck, Pgh Crepes, Brassero Grill, Oh My Grill, Blue Sparrow, Bull Dawgs, Gyros N'at, Las Chicas, Oakmont Barbeque Company, Pgh Po'boy, Pittsburgh Smokehouse, The Steer and Wheel, Vagabond Food Truck, Muddy Waters Oyster Bar, Stickler's Ice Pops, Bull Dawgs, Le's Oriental Cuisine and more.

Attendees can purchase wristbands for four hours of drinking for $20 or single drink tickets for $6.

The event is free and open to the public. Pets are welcome. Free parking will be available in the Bakery Square Parking Garage. The event will take place on the lawn along Penn Avenue, directly across the street from Bakery Square.

Details: bakery-square.com

Primanti Bros.

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar has opened its newest location at The Waterfront at 152 E. Bridge St., Homestead.

The menu at The Waterfront will feature Primanti Bros. iconic Almost Famous sandwich as well as pizza, wings, burgers, other sandwiches and shareable apps. In addition to the expanded menu, the new Primanti Bros. will also feature a bar with daily draft specials and cocktail specials as well as a half-priced happy hour.

Details: primantibros.com

Send Dining News to tribliving@tribweb.com