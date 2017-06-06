Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Simply Z-Best: Find tasty barbecue right on Pittsburgh's Fifth Avenue

Deborah Weisberg | Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The staff of Z-Best Barbeque in Uptown pose for a photo with their boned chicken wings on May 29, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Spices and seasoning for boned chicken wings are laid out at Z-Best Barbeque in Uptown on May 29, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Seasoned boned chicken wings are shown before smoking and cooking at Z-Best Barbeque in Uptown on May 29, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Seasoned boned chicken wings are shown after smoking and cooking at Z-Best Barbecue in Uptown on Friday, May 29, 2017.

Updated 11 hours ago

With barbecue season officially underway, if anyone can get us fired up about smoking and grilling, he's Darwin Copeland, owner of Z-Best Barbeque on Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh.

His family-operated eatery specializes in slow-cooked chicken, pork and beef ribs, and classic sides like mac and cheese, candied sweet potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, fried cabbage, collard greens, and sweet potato pie.

Copeland opened Z-Best seven years ago with mentoring, he says, from former Steelers defensive back and restaurateur J.T. Thomas. As head cook, Copeland is assisted in the kitchen by twin sister Darla and brother Donald, while older sister Lisa Cunningham works the counter and greets diners, many of whom are regulars.

“We treasure our customers. We know a lot of them by name,” Cunningham says. “We make them feel welcome … like they're eating in our home.”

Although Z-Best opened initially on Herron Avenue in the Hill District, Copeland moved his business to the more visible location on Fifth where he attracts folks from Mercy Hospital, Duquesne University, and PPG Paints Arena.

First-time visitors receive free samples of Z-Best sides, like the mac & cheese. “People have called it crack mac because it's so addictive,” Cunningham says with a laugh.

The recipes are family favorites that Copeland has tweaked over the years — for example, adding sour cream to his sweet potato pie for extra flavor and richness.

The beef, pork and turkey ribs are smoked and grilled and served with choice of sauces ranging from hot barbecue to honey mustard. Ribs can be ordered by the whole, half, or one-third slab or the single bone. Wings also are sold smoked and barbecued, or fried. Fried whiting and tilapia are also menu staples.

Except for an ornate tin ceiling, the decor at Z-Best, which seats about 30, is basic. Take-out is popular.

Smoked, Barbecued Chicken Wings

Copeland uses these rubs on virtually all of his meats, as well as fish, and says his dry blend also can be used to make salad dressings. Serves about six.

30 chicken wings

Wet rub

18 cup brown sugar

18 cup yellow mustard

Dry rub

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup cayenne pepper

¼ cup garlic powder

¼ cup paprika

¼ cup chili powder

¼ cup salt (or to taste)

¼ cup onion powder

¼ cup adobe seasoning

Pat wings dry in a large bowl. Combine 18 cup brown sugar and 18 cup mustard and rub mixture onto wings so they are thoroughly moistened and coated. Whisk together dry rub ingredients and use enough to work onto wings until they are thoroughly seasoned. Cover bowl and place in refrigerator overnight. Grill about 20 minutes, then smoke in smoker for about 1½ hours to lock in juices. If you don't have a smoker, seal wings in aluminum foil and bake in 275-degree oven for about 1½ hours.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.