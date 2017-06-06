Simply Z-Best: Find tasty barbecue right on Pittsburgh's Fifth Avenue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Notes: Delivery can be ordered through the Grub Hub app; take-out, catering available

With barbecue season officially underway, if anyone can get us fired up about smoking and grilling, he's Darwin Copeland, owner of Z-Best Barbeque on Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh.

His family-operated eatery specializes in slow-cooked chicken, pork and beef ribs, and classic sides like mac and cheese, candied sweet potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, fried cabbage, collard greens, and sweet potato pie.

Copeland opened Z-Best seven years ago with mentoring, he says, from former Steelers defensive back and restaurateur J.T. Thomas. As head cook, Copeland is assisted in the kitchen by twin sister Darla and brother Donald, while older sister Lisa Cunningham works the counter and greets diners, many of whom are regulars.

“We treasure our customers. We know a lot of them by name,” Cunningham says. “We make them feel welcome … like they're eating in our home.”

Although Z-Best opened initially on Herron Avenue in the Hill District, Copeland moved his business to the more visible location on Fifth where he attracts folks from Mercy Hospital, Duquesne University, and PPG Paints Arena.

First-time visitors receive free samples of Z-Best sides, like the mac & cheese. “People have called it crack mac because it's so addictive,” Cunningham says with a laugh.

The recipes are family favorites that Copeland has tweaked over the years — for example, adding sour cream to his sweet potato pie for extra flavor and richness.

The beef, pork and turkey ribs are smoked and grilled and served with choice of sauces ranging from hot barbecue to honey mustard. Ribs can be ordered by the whole, half, or one-third slab or the single bone. Wings also are sold smoked and barbecued, or fried. Fried whiting and tilapia are also menu staples.

Except for an ornate tin ceiling, the decor at Z-Best, which seats about 30, is basic. Take-out is popular.

Smoked, Barbecued Chicken Wings

Copeland uses these rubs on virtually all of his meats, as well as fish, and says his dry blend also can be used to make salad dressings. Serves about six.

30 chicken wings

Wet rub

1⁄ 8 cup brown sugar

1⁄ 8 cup yellow mustard

Dry rub

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup cayenne pepper

¼ cup garlic powder

¼ cup paprika

¼ cup chili powder

¼ cup salt (or to taste)

¼ cup onion powder

¼ cup adobe seasoning