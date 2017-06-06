Treat Dad to beer and BBQ this Father's Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The way Bill Zimmer sees it, you could buy dad a coffee mug or a tie this Father's Day.

Or you could get him something he actually wants: A day at your local craft brewery.

Better yet: A day at your local craft brewery when they're holding a special Father's Day barbecue.

“What dad doesn't like beer?” says Zimmer, owner of the Blue Canoe Brewery in Titusville, Crawford County. “As a father of five, I know I'd love it if my kids brought me to a barbecue and got me some beers. And mom doesn't have to cook.”

Blue Canoe is one of several Western Pennsylvania craft breweries holding special events on June 18.

And it's good to see. Blue Canoe is just two years removed from a devastating fire that gutted the Franklin Street brewery, a story First Draft covered in May 2015 after dozens of craft brewers throughout Western Pennsylvania rallied to support the stricken brewery.

Since then, Blue Canoe has rebuilt, reopened and is now riding the success of a sold-out Mother's Day brunch with a Father's Day barbecue.

They'll be serving brisket, turkey breast, ribs, chicken thighs, wings and perch, plus sides such as macaroni salad, baked beans, potatoes and veggies.

“We still have quite a few tickets left,” Zimmer said. “But I assume we'll sell out. Mother's Day was a smashing success.”

Seating for the Blue Canoe Father's Day Cookout Buffet are at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is $25, $12 for ages 5 to 11, kids 4 and under are free. Reservations are required. Details: 814-775-0077, or go to Blue Canoe Brewery on Facebook.

Other Father's Day events

Here's a quick and incomplete rundown of Father's Day events at other breweries:

• Hop Farm Brewery in Lawrenceville is holding a Father's Day beer pairing dinner and brewery tour.

“It is five courses,” says Matt Gouwens, Hop Farm's founder, owner and brewer. “I'm looking at pulling out some barrel-aged rare beers for a few of the pairings.”

Hop Farm hired a chef at the beginning of the year who will be preparing a menu that includes bacon-wrapped candied carrots with roasted beets over fire roasted pears with local goat cheese, roasted walnuts and raspberry hibiscus vinaigrette, applewood smoked duck breast with smoked Gouda potatoes, braised osso bucco with roasted root vegetables, and dessert.

Tickets are $60 per person. Details: Email emily@hopfarmbrewingco.com or hopfarmbrewingco.com

• Grist House in Millvale will have Oakmont BBQ at the brewery from 2 to 8 p.m. June 18, “because what's better than spending Father's Day outside with some great beer and delicious BBQ?” brewer Brian says. Details: gristhouse.com

• Penn Breweryin Troy Hill is holding a brewery tour on June 17, with a sneak peak into the recently discovered and cleaned-out lagering caves the brewery is planning to open soon to the public. There also will be a barbecue rib special in the restaurant for Father's Day, says Sandy Cindrich, Penn Brewery's president.

And while you're at the brewery, check out the new bar. Two weeks ago, workers ripped out the old, small bar that seated six or seven patrons, and replaced it with a horseshoe bar that triples capacity. The final touches are ongoing, but the bar is open, spacious and altogether quite comfortable.

Details: pennbrew.com.

• Scott Smith at East End Brewing Co. says the Larimer brewery and Strip District tap room are holding a “Bring your dad out to the Brewery for Father's Day” special. Buy dad a 64-ounce stainless steel vacuum bottle Growler with a fill up, and East End will buy you and your father a pint. Details: eastendbrewing.com

Make your own plans

Other local breweries are surely planning events in honor of dad that will be announced as the date nears.

But even if they aren't, so what? Take dad and the dog to canine-friendly breweries like Grist House or Allegheny City Brewing in Deutschtown (Penn Brewery also recently opened a dog-friendly space in the biergarten). Buy him some hoppy ales at Dancing Gnome in Sharpsburg, or try out the new Yellow Bridge Brewing Co. in Delmont.

Whether you bring him to East End Brewing Co. in Larimer (or the tap room in the Strip District), Four Seasons in Latrobe, Roundabout in Lawrenceville or Hitchhiker in Mt. Lebanon, dad will thank you. Because he really doesn't need another tie.

Chris Togneri will be spending Father's Day in his native California with his 3-year-old son, his father, and his favorite craft beer made in Berkeley, Trumer Pils. Reach him at ctogneri@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChrisTogneri.