Food Drink

Can't go wrong with Rivertowne brews and Broadway
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

As a benefit for Split Stage Productions, Rivertowne Brewing Co., 5578 Old William Penn Highway, Export, will hold a live band open-mic night with a Broadway theme on July 29.

From 7 to 11 p.m., singers — or wannabes — will be backed by a full band as they perform for an audience.

Participants may bring their own sheet music and be ready to belt out their favorite song, or challenge someone else to do so. Throw a few shekels in the bucket, along with the name of the song and the person you choose to perform it, and they will have a choice of singing or matching the donation and taking a shot of a special Split Stage concoction.

Or, make a Great White Way request and someone will tune up their pipes and sing it. Numerous song books and scores will be available for selections.

While enjoying the musical entertainment, try Rivertowne's beers on tap and nosh from the Yinzburgh BBQ “Meat Here Food Truck,” which will be serving from the parking area.

Wines and spirits also are available.

The $25 ticket includes a brewery tour, pint glass, complimentary first beer and evening of Broadway music.

Details: 724-519-2145 or myrivertowne.com/brewing

