Thousands expected for Pittsburgh's third annual Picklesburgh

A Greensburg chef will be spicing up Picklesburgh with his homemade Fermented Kim Chi at the third annual festival celebrating all things pickled July 28 and 29 on the Roberto Clemente Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh.

Chef Greg Andrews and his team will be featuring his version of the Korean dish — which combines fermented Napa cabbage with green onion, Daikon radishes, ginger, garlic, fish sauce and Gochugaru red hot chili pepper flakes — as one of more than 35 vendors on the bridge during the two-day culinary celebration.

The chef, along with his wife, Ashlee, and her mother, Deb Driggers, own and operate the Pickled Chef, a local canning, preserving and pickling company in Greensburg that was started in 2014 by the family partnership team. Greg Andrews was executive chef at the Supper Club Restaurant at Greensburg's train station before it closed in January.

Along with the Kim Chi, they'll also have some of their pickled products for sale, including their Classic Dill and Bread & Butter Pickles, and their popular "Kim Cheese" grilled cheese sandwich.

Pickled fudge, dill Italian ice & pickle cookies are just some of the dillicacies you'll see at #Picklesburgh https://t.co/rx0ZoxjuZL pic.twitter.com/seIJXiJxUV — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) July 20, 2017

Chef Greg, who has attended Picklesburgh the past two years, says the unique event "is a great way for people to learn more about pickles and pickling, by trying different pickled items along with dishes that include pickled ingredients. There is great entertainment throughout the festival and it is a wonderful way to spend time around the rivers in downtown Pittsburgh with friends and family."

Gosia's Pierogies of Latrobe, which has been turning out homemade pierogies since 2001, also will be among the vendors at Picklesburgh. Husband and wife Jan and Terry Rawecki run their business from their home, making dozens of pierogies in their own kitchen.

Among the varieties they're preparing for Picklesburgh will be their Kim Chi-stuffed pierogies, made using Kim Chi created by Andrews.

"Last year we introduced Kim Chi pierogies with potatoes and this year we'll have them without the potatoes," Terry Rawecki says.

They'll also be serving potato and cheese, sweet potato, potato with dill, potato with feta cheese and cabbage pierogie varieties, available to buy by the plate, or to take home frozen by the dozen in bags.

Most of the pierogies they sell at Picklesburgh are enjoyed right at the festival, she says, and are available in mix-and-match varieties. She estimates they'll have some 2,000 dozen of the stuffed dough pockets ready for the weekend.

#Picklesburgh isn't built in a day. Well… actually it is, and we need your help to get all the brine flowing. https://t.co/MK9Jn8Nl5m pic.twitter.com/7MrLqBRSUR — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) July 24, 2017

Pittsburgh's long-time main pickle purveyor, Kraft Heinz Co., will be on hand at Picklesburgh, along with their hard-to-miss giant inflatable Heinz pickle balloon.

Lynne Galia of Kraft Heinz corporate affairs says they'll also have their mascot, Private Pickle, and pickle cut outs available for photos. T-shirts and Big Dill socks will be among their items for sale; pickle pins will be handed out for free.

At the 2016 Picklesburgh, Kraft Heinz launched two new pickle varieties, Sweet 'N Spicy and Spicy Garlic — the first new pickles in 50 years — but there are no plans to unveil any new additions this year, Galia says, adding that the company has been producing pickles for well over 100 years.

H.J. Heinz Co., the predecessor to Kraft Heinz in Pittsburgh, offered its first-ever sweet pickles for sale in 1876, according to the company history.

I promised my sister I wouldn't buy us tacky shirts for #Picklesburgh this weekend but... pic.twitter.com/lbARg9BLHd — Ginger Christ (@GChristCLE) July 25, 2017

Picklesburgh also will feature pickle-themed merchandise, live music and a food demonstration tent, in which short demos will show visitors how to make their own pickled products at home

Leigh White, vice president of marketing & communications for festival producer Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, says Picklesburgh has expanded its footprint over the past two years to include more vendors with more diverse and interesting pickled products and items.

Among the unique taste treats this year, she says, are: the Picklesburgh Dog from Burgh Bite; pickled fudge from Chocolate Moonshine Company; peanut butter pickle cookies from Fabulous Homemade Cookies; bacon-wrapped and brie-stuffed fried pickles from the Pittsburgh Irish Festival. Also, dill pickle Italian ice from LaScola's Italian Ice, pickle eggrolls from Le's Oriental, dill pickle ice cream from Pittsburgh Ice Cream Co. and pickled lemonade and pickled peach sweet tea from Sienna Mercato.

More than 75,000 people attended last year's Picklesburgh event, which isn't the only festival dedicated to pickles in the country, according to White.

"There are several smaller festivals, but ours is the largest," she says.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.