Greensburg's Mister Bones is getting out of the beer business

In a little over a week, a popular Greensburg dining spot will no longer serve alcohol.

In a Facebook announcement earlier this week, peppered by frowning and sobbing emoji responses, Mister Bones Bistro Brew Hub, 640 N. Main St., states it will discontinue the sale of alcohol after July 31.

"We will be Mister Bones Bistro on Aug. 1," the post states.

Its website notes customers can "choose from nearly 200 craft and import beers," but those choices apparently will soon end, and the large coolers inside the front door will empty.

"We want to thank all our loyal beer customers for their many years of support, but it is time for us to focus on the food moving forward," management states.

Aaron Panigall, one of the owners, points to new state laws as part of the reason for the decision.

"I would rather be pro-active than re-active," he says.

Although it no longer will sell alcohol, Mister Bones will offer a $2 wine and $1 beer bottle corkage fee for BYOB customers.

Earlier reviews posted to the website sing the praises of the bistro's IPAs and "fantastic beer selection," along with the option of buying mix and match beer by the bottle and finding "beers here you can't find in the distributors in Greensburg."

"Our beer (sales) numbers have dipped in recent months. We can't stay price competitive with (retail sales). It was not an easy decision," he says.

The owners considered the cost of licensing and inventory against losing about 20 percent of its alcohol sales.

"That's a lot. It's the way the beer industry is going. ... The writing is on the wall. It's not positive for the little guy," Panigall says.

"Some customers are disappointed, but a lot of them understand. ... It's hard for the small guy to compete," he says.

"Well over 50 percent of our sales is food," he says.

The bistro will "keep the same vibe," Panigall says, and the operators will decide after August whether hours of operation or other changes might be in store.

"You have to be able to make changes in this business," he says.

A lengthy list of "new and exciting beers," from breweries near and far, still shows on the drink menu.

But starting Aug. 1, those who want to accompany their sandwiches, wings, wraps, pizza or salads with a "cold one" - other than water or soda - may want to bring their own filled coolers.