Celebrate the chicken wing — with hot sauce, of course — on July 29

It may not rank up there with Christmas and Thanksgiving, but National Chicken Wing Day is certainly a reason to celebrate, with, of course, chicken wings.

July 29 was officially proclaimed National Chicken Wing Day in 1977 by Buffalo, N.Y., Mayor Stan Makowski. The western New York city lays claim to the birthplace of the chicken wing; hence the name Buffalo wings.

Teressa Bellissimo is credited with creating chicken wings in 1964 at the Anchor Bar, which she owned with husband Frank. Her son and some of his college friends decided they wanted a late night bite to eat, so she deep-fried some chicken wings and tossed them in butter and hot sauce. They were an instant hit.

According to nationalchickenwingday.com, Americans gobbled up more than 27 billion wings in 2013. And they come in a lot more than the original Buffalo sauce, including barbecue, lemon pepper, pepper Parmesan, garlic, sweet-and-sour, and honey mustard.

If you want to do more than eat a few wings on July 29, you can celebrate on Labor Day weekend at the 16th National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, which features competitive eatings contests, amateur cookoffs and bobbing for wings.

Buffalo Chicken WIngs

If you want to make your own, here's the original recipe from 1964:

2½-3 pounds chicken wings, split and tips discarded

1⁄2 cup Frank's RedHot Cayenne Pepper Sauce (or more to taste)

1⁄3 cup butter, melted

Blue cheese dressing (optional)

Celery sticks (optional)

Bake wings 45 minutes at 425 degrees until fully cooked and crispy, turning halfway. All ovens are different. Use your own judgement. Don't overcook the wings. The meat of the wings should be 165 degrees.

Combine Frank's RedHot Sauce and butter in bowl.

Toss wings in sauce to coat completely. Serve with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Alternate cooking directions: Deep fry at 350 for 12-15 minutes or until cooked and crispy; or grill over medium heat, turning often.

WHERE TO FIND WINGS

Almost any restaurant offering bar food will have its version of chicken wings. Here are just a few places to go to get you started:

Dino's: On its menu, Dino's claims its "Wings of Joy" were voted best in Pennsylvania. Now, we haven't tried them all, but these are pretty good. The wings come with bones or boneless in 12 different flavors, including "Slicker" — BBQ, Hot, and Garlic all rolled into one. Dino's has locations in Unity and Hempfield. dinoslatrobe.com

Buffalo Wild Wings: We know this is a chain, but it's a chain that specializes in ... wings. You can choose from 16 sauces and five seasonings, with bone or without. There are seven locations in Western Pa., from Greensburg to Cranberry to Washington. buffalowildwings.com

Quaker Steak & Lube: Yeah, this is a chain too, but it's our chain. The company was started in Sharon, and you can even get these at PNC Park and Heinz Field. There are five other locations in Western Pa., from Slippery Rock to Johnstown. There are 21 sauces, from Original BBQ to Triple Atomic. thelube.com

