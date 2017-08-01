Needle & Pin is a mix of modern British and Indian cuisines

Needle & Pin, the unique new fusion restaurant on West Liberty Avenue in Dormont, features a menu that blends British and Indian cuisines. If that fusion alone isn't enough to spark your interest, the fact that it also offers a substantial collection of gin selections should. We dined on a quiet Monday evening and noticed that while the dining room remained nearly empty, the bar bustled long into the night.

The team behind the scenes is looking to introduce Pittsburghers to the different types of gin on shelf so there is no full list to speak of. If you're hankering for a cocktail you can choose either a contemporary or historic creation from the menu or chat up Colin Smith behind the bar and he'll talk to you in length about the various brands and their flavor profiles rather than going with a gut reaction based on price or brand recognition.

We stuck to the contemporary selections in an effort to get a fresh take on the classic creations. It worked. Priced from $8 - $12 we enjoyed several interesting concoctions recommended by our server. The Negronita Spagliata or the “baby Negroni” was a mild take on the Negroni. The Hell or High Water introduced us to infused gin and infused aperol and the Damn, Son! was the most interesting cocktail of the evening, what with its housemade plum liqueur and vanilla saline.

The fusion was apparent in almost all dishes by name and explanation alone though the presentation and taste is where the blend of the two different cuisines really came into play.

First up was a full table of Malai Kofta, Gobi Manchurian, Chili Paneer and Beef Wellington Bites. Aroma, color and texture are all important elements of any cuisine and these small plate appetizers were able to shine in all categories. The Chili Paneer had an intense spice level and is not for the faint of heart. If you can handle the heat it is by far one of the best dishes offered. Also ranking high among the favorites of the night, the Gobi Manchurian. It's perfectly fried and paired with fresh cilantro and crunchy green onions. Grilled cheese and tomato soup might seem like it has no place on a menu at an Indian fusion restaurant, but it too left us with stars in our eyes. The thick bisque was a creamy blend of curried tomatoes and coconut and the oven-roasted sandwich was a melty combination of aged gruyere and onion jam.

While the menu was heavy on the shareables, you can also order from a handful of entrees each with a spin on classic Indian dishes. Tikka Masala and Roasted Vegetable with Jackfruit Curry both came served in deep bowls with a beautiful web of white vermicelli noodles. On the flip side, the British influence shone in the Bangers and Mash. Local Parma bangers were served alongside a turmeric and ghee mash stuffed in puff pastry. The flavorful gravy and tamarind chutney elevated the dish to a whole new level.

I couldn't believe we were going to attempt dessert after the richness of our meal, but we did. The dessert feature was a cheesecake, made by Colin Smith's mother, wrapped in puff pastry and topped with a smattering of berries, cilantro and tiny piri piri peppers for an exciting end to an interesting meal.

Needle & Pin left me dreaming of certain dishes and for that I thank them.

Amanda McFadden is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.