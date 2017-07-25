Get your tummy full of 'Mon Valley comfort food' at Peppers N'At

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the area's increasingly diverse food scene, folks in search of authentic Pittsburgh cuisine will find kielbasa, pierogis, chicken Paprikash and the like at Portogallo Peppers N'At in Braddock.

The bar-restaurant, which opened in 2015, is all about the ‘Burgh, with dishes like the Monongahela Meat Monster — a sausage and meatball sandwich topped with house-made giardiniera — and the “Hunky” Hand Grenade, a stuffed cabbage roll made with one-half pound of beef and marinara.

The eatery also features live music by artists such as Craig Davis, the Kenny Blake Trio, Five Guys Named Moe and the Mikey Dee polka band on Wednesdays (Hunky Hump Day), plus a dining patio with bocce court.

Peppers N'At evolved out of Swissvale native Bob Portogallo's love of cooking, which started with his giardiniera, a fresh-made relish now carried at Giant Eagle Market District stores and other venues.

“I used to give my giardiniera away at Christmas, and people would say, ‘Bobby, you gotta do something with this,' ” says Portogallo, who started selling it at local farmers' markets, and then moved into a storefront in Swissvale. When Jimmy's Donuts went up for sale in Braddock, Portogallo decided to take the plunge with a restaurant.

“I call it Mon Valley comfort food,” he says.

The 13-seat bar has 22 draft beers, ranging from Yuengling Light and Straub Kolsch to Woodchuck Gumption and Guinness. In the old-school tradition, Portogallo keeps a bowl of pickled, hard-boiled eggs on the counter. Cocktails include the Italian mule made with Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange cold-brew nitro-coffee and a shot of Sambuca.

One of the restaurant's biggest sellers is the Chicago-style Italian beef — a slow-roasted, shredded sirloin sandwich with au jus and spicy or hot giardinera — inspired by time Portogallo spent living in the Windy City in his previous marketing career.

“I used to go out late at night and have an Italian beef and sausage sandwich, and when I moved back to Pittsburgh, I couldn't find anything as good,” he says. “So I started experimenting and making my own.”

The same was true of the giardiniera, he says. “What I found wasn't authentic. So I did some research and came up with my own recipe, using all fresh ingredients, never frozen.”

In addition to the standard menu, Portogallo often adds daily specials to the restaurant chalkboard, like a spinach quesadilla with Italian beef and avocado mayo.

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

“Hunky” Hand Grenade

Makes 4 grenades

Large head of cabbage

2 pounds ground-beef (blend of 73 percent beef and 23 percent fat)

1 cup cooked rice (cooked in chicken stock)

2 tablespoon diced dried onion

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 cup marina sauce

Parmesan or Romano cheese, optional

Freeze whole head of cabbage for two days, then thaw in a pot of warm water. Separate the leaves from the head and devein each leaf by shaving the thick center portion of the leaf. To make filling, combine beef, rice, seasonings,and ¼ cup marinara, and mix thoroughly with gloved hands. Divide the mixture evenly into 8-ounce grenades and wrap each one into the cabbage leaf using the tuck-and-roll method. Place in casserole pan with ½ cup water and cover tightly with foil. Bake for 60 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove after baking and let rest for 30 minutes, still covered with foil. Place on serving dish and cover with the remainder of the marina. Sprinkle with Parmesan or Romano, if desired.

Portogallo Marinara Sauce

You'll have enough to use for other dishes, such as spaghetti

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried basil

4 tablespoons dried oregano

½ cup dried parsley

4 tablespoons minced onion flakes

¼ cup olive oil

1 No. 10 can of ground tomatoes ( 7⁄ 11 brand)

Pour olive oil into sauce pan, add all seasonings and heat; stir, taking care not to burn. Add tomatoes and simmer on low heat, stirring frequently. Add water, as needed, to achieve desired thickness or consistency.