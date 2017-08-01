Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Nothing says summer like a burger on the grill

David Kelly | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
Cheeseburger with lettuce, cheese and tomato.

You'll have a fun time treating the troops to these turkey burgers. They'll be eating healthy with a little bit of a Greek flair that will be a nice change form the basic burger.

Serve a plate with lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes, thinly sliced cucumbers and onions on the side.

Grecian Turkey Burgers

(makes four servings)

1 13 pounds ground turkey breast meat

4-ounce package crumbled feta cheese

14 cup finely chopped red onion

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon lemon zest

12 teaspoon salt

cooking spray

12 cup grated, seedless cucumber

6-ounce container fat free yogurt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

12 teaspoon salt

hamburger buns, split and toasted

Stir together the turkey, feta, red onion, oregano, lemon zest and salt in a mixing bowl just until combined. Shape the mixture into four, 12-inch-thick patties.

Heat a grill pan or barbecue to medium-high heat. Coat the pan or grill rack with the cooking spray. Cook the patties, turning as needed over the heat source for about 4-5 minutes per side, until they are cooked through.

Stir together cucumber, yogurt, mint and 12 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. When the burgers are done cooking, serve them on toasted buns with the platter of trimmings and top with the sauce.

• • •

Change up your basic burger dressings a little with the addition of a tasty sauce. Here's a couple of quick ways to spice up that burger. You'll probably have everything on hand in the pantry, so it's an easy way to add some flair to the meal.

Horseradish Mayonnaise

12 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon horseradish

2 teaspoons fresh chives

2 teaspoons lemon juice

14 teaspoon pepper

Stir together and store in the refrigerator for up to a week, stirring again before serving.

Tex-Mex Sauce

12 cup sour cream

13 cup ketchup

4.5-ounce can chopped green chilies

1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro

Stir together and keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Cajun Mustard Burger Sauce

12 (8-ounce jar) spicy brown mustard

1 tablespoon freshly chopped green onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon honey

Stir together and store in the refrigerator for up to three days.

• • •

When it's as hot as the islands, add some Caribbean flair to the menu. Toast the buns for this crab salad for a finishing touch.

Caribbean Crab Salad

(makes six servings)

2 limes

1 pound canned, cooked crab meat, drained

14 cup chopped fresh cilantro

6 medium rolls, split

1 ripe mango, peeled and chopped

1 avocado, peeled and chopped

Grate the zest from one of the limes to equal 12 teaspoon. Squeeze juice from the limes to equal 6 tablespoons. Gently combine zest, lime juice, crab meat and cilantro.

Toast the buns. Spoon salad mixture onto the buns and top with the chopped mango and avocado.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing cooking tips in Culinary Corner for 24 years.

