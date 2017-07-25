Are your cookies up to the challenge? Find out in Scottdale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The way a cookie does — or does not — crumble could net its baker a cash prize in the Scottdale Historical Society's "Cookie Classic" competition.

Does your chocolate chip melt in the mouth? Is your oatmeal raisin both crispy and chewy? Does your lemon bar combine sweet and tart in a perfect citrus blend? Is your sugar cookie sweet enough to conjure visions of holiday party platters?

Area residents are invited to test their cookie baking skills during Scottdale's annual Picnic in the Park on Aug. 20. The contest is free and entries will be judged on taste and appearance.

Two competition divisions are available. Youth division is for those ages 8-12, and a second division is for those 13 and up.

Participants may bring one dozen cookies of any variety to the historic Loucks House, 527 N. Chestnut St., Scottdale, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Judging will begin at 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m., during the picnic.

First place winners in each division will receive $25, with second place getting $15 and third place, $10.

The Loucks House will be open for tours beginning at 11:30 a.m. and all "Cookie Classic" entries will be on display from 1 to 2 p.m.

Details: 724-423-5844 or scottdalehistoricalsociety.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.