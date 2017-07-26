Architectural Digest says Mt. Washington's Altius rates high for cliffside restaurants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Altius on Mt. Washington is in lofty company as No. 4 on Architectural Digest's list of "13 of the World's Best Cliffside Restaurants."

The magazine describes its choice of venues as "the world's best restaurants-on-the-edge, from Southern California to Southern Italy. When paired with thoughtful menus full of craft cocktails and fresh fare, these cliffside destinations are perfect retreats, even if just for an hour or two."

American restaurants made a strong showing with four California venues, two in Colorado and one in Washington state making the grade. The magazine also chose two in Italy and one each in Ireland, Croatia and Switzerland.

Here's to hoping your hardest decision today is 'red or white.' pic.twitter.com/jOQADOoRTH — Altius (@Altiuspgh) July 21, 2017

Altius also was among 19 Pittsburgh-area restaurants recently recognized by Wine Spectator magazine for their wine lists.

According to the restaurant's website, the name "Altius" comes from the Latin word for "higher," which refers not only to its location but also to its desire to offer a fresh concept and high food quality standards while following environmentally responsible practices in all aspects of its operations.

