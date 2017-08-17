Years of experimenting lead Butler County woman to BBQ sauce success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Becky McCrea was so sure she could improve on bottled barbecue sauces she found in stores that, almost 20 years ago, she started doctoring them with spices and herbs until she came up with a sauce that family and friends gave rave reviews.

"I was playing around and adding other ingredients to other people's brands off the shelf. I thought I might as well make my own," she says.

She's happy enough with the result that she uses — and recommends — the sauce as a condiment and marinade.

Her line of Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company sauces and rub is now found in more than 100 supermarkets, independent grocers and discount department stores throughout Western Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland and West Virginia.

And there really is a Hickey Bottom Road, not far from her home in Fenelton, Butler County, says McCrea, 43.

She calls it a "quiet country road" reflective of her company's "simple truth: work hard, make an honest product and always say thank you."

McCrea started selling her first sauce, originally called The Good Stuff Sweet BBQ Sauce, in 2012, primarily at festivals and in some stores and restaurants.

One day she was watching a "Steve Harvey" episode focusing on new entrepreneurs.

McCrea emailed a guest who discussed growing a business and soon found herself on the show, promoting her sauce.

Harvey suggested she offer a product line, and by 2013 she had trademarked the Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company and expanded her offerings.

When the show was in reruns, sales grew, McCrea says. Soon she outgrew the certified 7- by 12-foot basement kitchen where she and her mother, Maryann Pranulis, whipped up the sauce.

Bottling a dozen or so bottles took several hours, she says. Golding Farms Foods, Inc. in North Carolina now produces, bottles and labels her products, using her own recipe.

The recipe remains her own secret, and the sauces are free of high fructose corn syrup and MSG, she says.

This sweet and savory sauce is hitting store shelves near you! Find a store carrying #HickeyBottomBBQ now! https://t.co/EdCSQAq48j pic.twitter.com/sNy1GKFX8d — Hickey Bottom BBQ (@HickeyBottomBBQ) May 17, 2017

In 2014, her sauces landed on the shelves of regional Giant Eagle and other independent stores.

"At Giant Eagle, we're committed to supporting the communities we serve, and are excited to offer our customers high-quality locally sourced items throughout the store," says Dick Roberts, corporate spokesman for Giant Eagle. "All products, including local offerings, that are introduced to our merchandising team are evaluated based on a variety of factors including quality, taste and whether they will be of unique interest to our customers.

"We made the decision to carry Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company products in select locations because we believe in the overall quality of the brand, and are pleased that the offerings have resonated well with our customers," Roberts says.

In 2015, McCrea reached out to Walmart. When she got no traction, she emailed the president.

"I never heard from him, but the next day, two (corporate staffers) responded," she says.

Soon her line was on the retail giant's shelves and is now available on its website.

Not sure what to put your #HickeyBottomBBQ sauce on? Check out our delicious recipes! https://t.co/RzXRKiocTA — Hickey Bottom BBQ (@HickeyBottomBBQ) July 10, 2017

A native of Worthington in Armstrong County, McCrea recently served as a guest judge for the Paradise Rib Fest in Cowansville.

She hopes her Hickey Bottom sauces — sweet, hot and honey, a smokey hot sauce and a "grillin' rub" — will soon be on store shelves across the nation.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.