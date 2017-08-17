Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Years of experimenting lead Butler County woman to BBQ sauce success

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Samples of Hickey Bottom Sauce.
Hickey Bottom
Samples of Hickey Bottom Sauce.
Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company founder Becky McCrea with her barbecue sauces.
Hickey Bottom
Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company founder Becky McCrea with her barbecue sauces.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Becky McCrea was so sure she could improve on bottled barbecue sauces she found in stores that, almost 20 years ago, she started doctoring them with spices and herbs until she came up with a sauce that family and friends gave rave reviews.

"I was playing around and adding other ingredients to other people's brands off the shelf. I thought I might as well make my own," she says.

She's happy enough with the result that she uses — and recommends — the sauce as a condiment and marinade.

Her line of Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company sauces and rub is now found in more than 100 supermarkets, independent grocers and discount department stores throughout Western Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland and West Virginia.

And there really is a Hickey Bottom Road, not far from her home in Fenelton, Butler County, says McCrea, 43.

She calls it a "quiet country road" reflective of her company's "simple truth: work hard, make an honest product and always say thank you."

McCrea started selling her first sauce, originally called The Good Stuff Sweet BBQ Sauce, in 2012, primarily at festivals and in some stores and restaurants.

One day she was watching a "Steve Harvey" episode focusing on new entrepreneurs.

McCrea emailed a guest who discussed growing a business and soon found herself on the show, promoting her sauce.

Harvey suggested she offer a product line, and by 2013 she had trademarked the Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company and expanded her offerings.

When the show was in reruns, sales grew, McCrea says. Soon she outgrew the certified 7- by 12-foot basement kitchen where she and her mother, Maryann Pranulis, whipped up the sauce.

Bottling a dozen or so bottles took several hours, she says. Golding Farms Foods, Inc. in North Carolina now produces, bottles and labels her products, using her own recipe.

The recipe remains her own secret, and the sauces are free of high fructose corn syrup and MSG, she says.

In 2014, her sauces landed on the shelves of regional Giant Eagle and other independent stores.

"At Giant Eagle, we're committed to supporting the communities we serve, and are excited to offer our customers high-quality locally sourced items throughout the store," says Dick Roberts, corporate spokesman for Giant Eagle. "All products, including local offerings, that are introduced to our merchandising team are evaluated based on a variety of factors including quality, taste and whether they will be of unique interest to our customers.

"We made the decision to carry Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company products in select locations because we believe in the overall quality of the brand, and are pleased that the offerings have resonated well with our customers," Roberts says.

In 2015, McCrea reached out to Walmart. When she got no traction, she emailed the president.

"I never heard from him, but the next day, two (corporate staffers) responded," she says.

Soon her line was on the retail giant's shelves and is now available on its website.

A native of Worthington in Armstrong County, McCrea recently served as a guest judge for the Paradise Rib Fest in Cowansville.

She hopes her Hickey Bottom sauces — sweet, hot and honey, a smokey hot sauce and a "grillin' rub" — will soon be on store shelves across the nation.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.