Eating strictly vegan outside of big cities poses challenges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Simply defined, vegans are strict vegetarians who consume no food (meat, eggs, dairy products, even honey) that comes from animals. They also may abstain from using animal products (such as leather).

Erika Ellsworth got interested in veganism after seeing "Forks Over Knives," a documentary exploring the claim that many degenerative diseases can be controlled, or even reversed, by foregoing animal-based and processed foods.

"Then I saw another, similar documentary about dairy cows and chickens and how farm animals are treated," says Ellsworth, a Greensburg resident and substitute teacher in the Connellsville School District. "It was vivid and gross, and I decided I couldn't (eat meat) anymore."

Her partner Bret Kreiger joined in, and the pair are now organizing a Greensburg vegan group via meetup.com.

Erika Ellsworth prepares a vegan stir fry for dinner on July 27, 2017, in her Greensburg home. Photo by Christian Tyler Randolph

While some aspects of the change have been easy, they say, others are harder.

Simply defined, vegans are strict vegetarians who consumes no food (meat, eggs, dairy products, even honey) that comes from animals. They also may abstain from using animal products (such as leather).

Preparing meals with a more limited list of ingredients has been fine for Kreiger, he says, "even though we're not the best at cooking."

"Erika struggles more with that," he adds. "I eat like a machine. I can eat the same thing every day."

Stir fry with tofu and lots of vegetables is a staple, and they get protein from "beans, a lot of quinoa and kale," Ellsworth says.

Vegans have to be careful about ingesting not just enough protein but also other nutrients that typically come from animal sources, says Edith Shreckengast, a clinical/sports dietitian at Excela Health. Those include iron, vitamins B12 and D, calcium, zinc and Omega-3 fatty acids.

For that purpose, Shreckengast recommends soy products, textured vegetable protein, a mixture of legumes and grains, seeds, nuts and even Red Star Nutritional Yeast.

Dining out

Finding good options for eating out without traveling to Pittsburgh also poses some challenges for Ellsworth and Kreiger. They don't know of any strictly vegan restaurants in Westmoreland County, so going out can involve a lot of picking and choosing, special ordering and even DIY meal hacks.

"That's been the biggest difference for me; (eating vegan) limits your choices," Kreiger says. "For example, how many things have cheese on them? Everything has cheese."

Salads are a go-to choice at most restaurants. Ordering several appetizers or side dishes also can work.

The Vegetarian Resource Group says that about 3.3 percent of the American population is vegetarian and about half of those are vegan, says Diane Coleman, a clinical dietician with Excela Health. Most are in the 18-to-34 age group.

French Lentil salad from Connections Cafe in Ligonier Photo from Facebook

"It's not real big around here," says Sharon Detar, owner of Connections Cafe in Ligonier and Greensburg, eateries serving fresh, healthy foods with numerous meatless options. "Even thought I've been involved with serving people who are vegans over the past 20 years, I haven't seen a big change in the numbers.

"Our staff is trained to tell people what their options are, so people who are vegan are happy when they find we have something for them," she says.

Providing vegan foods is important at Little E's Pizzeria in Greensburg, says co-owner Debbi Ereditario, partly because of her own food allergies.

Little E's has served vegan pies and hoagies since it opened eight years ago.

"At the time, a lot of people were curious about it, but I'd say it's still a small percentage compared to Pittsburgh," she says. "But people do say they come here for that reason."

While there is a specific vegan pizza on the menu, Ereditario says, diners "can make any pie vegan by changing the cheese option" to a non-dairy mozzarella made by Daiya.

Doing a little research beforehand can make dining out easier, Kreiger says: "You can go online and look at menus and then make special requests."

Ellsworth says convincing family members that they can be healthy without consuming animal products has been another hurdle.

"They don't understand our choices," Ellsworth says. "There's a lot of discussion: 'You need more protein, you need this, you need that.' I'm not getting all the protein I used to, but we honestly as humans don't need all the protein that mainstream diets have. I've been to the doctor and I've been checked and I'm fine."

Keeping it real:

Kreiger also has some practical advice for new vegans:

"Preparation and planning is important. Try eating vegetarian first for a few months. Your body will react to less protein with lower energy levels."

"Don't kick yourself if you make a mistake and eat something containing animal products. It will happen. Don't go off the deep end and quit."

"Eat to live, don't live to eat."

Vegan fast food hacks:

Burger King: The Veggie Whopper is one of the more popular items on the "secret" menu. They'll also swap out a regular beef patty for a veggie one on their burgers. The fries (if not exactly healthy) are vegan.

Arby's: You could order a meatless steak fajita flatbread. The curly fries are vegan, as are the French toast sticks.

Chipotle: There's a sofrita option (shredded tofu) for the taco or burrito. There are plenty of vegetable toppings, along with beans and rice.

Taco Bell: Order the (already meatless) 7-layer burrito without cheese and sour cream. Add some potatoes, extra guacamole and a sauce for a decent meal.

Papa John's: As with Domino's and other pizza chains, their original hand-tossed dough is vegan. Order without cheese, top with tomato sauce and load up on veggies.

Five vegan protein sources:

1. Green veggies like spinach, kale, green beans and peas

2. Soy and almond milks

3. Legumes

4. Nut butters

5. Quinoa

Weighing in on vegan diets:

Pros:

1. A vegan diet is generally lower in calories and can promote weight loss.

2. Vegans are at lower risk of serious illnesses like hypertension, type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

3. Veganism is more environmentally friendly than a meat-based diet.

Cons:

1. Vegan diets may be low in protein, iron and vitamins B12 and D.

2. It can be difficult to steer clear of all animal products and by-products.

2. Dining-out options can be limited.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.