Food Drink

Dining News: Sample the best during Pittsburgh's Summer Restaurant Week

Rachel Weaver | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Edward Massery/Omni William Penn
The Terrace Room at the Omni William Penn

Summer Restaurant Week will run Aug. 14 through 20, at a wide range of participating restaurants across the Pittsburgh region. Select locations will offer early access starting Aug. 11.

Eateries will offer special multi-course meals and $20.17 specialities.

Thanks to OpenTable, many restaurants offer online reservations. If calling to make reservations, be sure to mention Pittsburgh Restaurant Week to ensure you receive all the benefits. Many restaurants have limited availability, especially during prime dining times.

Details: pittsburghrestaurantweek.com

Picnic on the Patio

Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore is offering a Picnic on the Patio experience for guests at Andrew's Steak & Seafood on Thursdays throughout August.

Guests can enjoy live music and festive picnic decorations, while their picnic entrée is prepared in front of them on the patio grill.

Picnic on the Patio features a special three-course prix fixe menu. After starting with one of three summer-inspired salads, guests can choose from chimichurri flank steak, filet medallions Oscar, chargrilled kabobs or Skuna Bay salmon and a trio of family-styled side dishes. Dessert includes strawberry shortcake featuring orange shortbread, strawberry coulis and vanilla ice cream.

Cost is $35 per person. If it rains, Picnic on the Patio will be available indoors.

Details: 412-231-7777 or riverscasino.com

Summertime wine dinner

The Terrace Room at the Omni William Penn, Pittsburgh, will host a summertime wine dinner at 6 p.m. Aug. 18.

Menu includes a watermelon, cucumber, feta shooter; heirloom tomato caprese; soft shelled crab; frozen limoncello; Elysian Fields lamb; Waluu with pineapple; foie gras French toast and Ambrosia Omni Style.

Cost is $109 per person plus tax and gratuity. Complimentary valet parking included. Reservations required.

Details: 412-553-5235 or omnihotels.com

For a cause

Union Standard, 524 William Penn Place, Pittsburgh, will host a special meal prepared by local favorite chefs with all proceeds benefiting Best Buddies PA and the Five P Minus Society at 6 p.m. Aug. 8.

Chefs Jamilka Borges of Spoon, Csilla Thackray of The Vandal and Derek Stevens of Union Standard are collaborating to prepare a unique four-course tasting menu complete with beverage pairings and an opening reception.

Details: 412-281-0738 or unionstandardpgh.com

