Butcher and the Rye among best bourbon bars
Updated 5 minutes ago
Butcher and the Rye in Pittsburgh has been rated as one of America's Best Bourbon Bars by the Bourbon Review .
The Cultural District bar/restaurant was among 15 from the Northeast to make the list; and half of those were from New York City.
There also were three from the Washington, D.C. area: Jack Rose, Washington; Dry 85, Annapolis, Md.; and Bookmaker's, Baltimore.
Kentucky Tea Party Punch | jim beam, orange pekoe tea, pimm's no. 1, lemon & whiskey barrel aged bitters pic.twitter.com/cbCFhquck5— Butcher and the Rye (@butcherntherye) April 22, 2017
Butcher and the Rye , owned by chef Richard DeShantz, features 600 varietals of whiskey on the main floor, and craft cocktails in the second-floor Rye Bar where folks also can choose from custom and locally sourced beers and more than dozen different wines. Butcher and the Rye has twice been named a James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Bar Program.
While whiskey is the main attraction, there's plenty good to say about the food. See the Trib's review here .