Food Drink

Butcher and the Rye among best bourbon bars

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
Diners at Butcher and the Rye downtown on May 23, 2014.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Butcher and the Rye in Pittsburgh has been rated as one of America's Best Bourbon Bars by the Bourbon Review .

The Cultural District bar/restaurant was among 15 from the Northeast to make the list; and half of those were from New York City.

There also were three from the Washington, D.C. area: Jack Rose, Washington; Dry 85, Annapolis, Md.; and Bookmaker's, Baltimore.

Butcher and the Rye , owned by chef Richard DeShantz, features 600 varietals of whiskey on the main floor, and craft cocktails in the second-floor Rye Bar where folks also can choose from custom and locally sourced beers and more than dozen different wines. Butcher and the Rye has twice been named a James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Bar Program.

While whiskey is the main attraction, there's plenty good to say about the food. See the Trib's review here .

