Food Drink

Come hungry and ready for all things Italian
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune-Review
Ann Krafick of Vandergrift smiles while wearing traditional Italian clothing during Festa Italiana di Vandergrift on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016.
Submitted
Banners in the colors of the Italian flag greet visitors to the Festa Italiana di Vandergrift.
Submitted
The Festa Italiana di Vandergrift is in its 13th year.
Submitted
Colin Aikins of Lower Burrell

Updated 8 hours ago

Italian heritage is not a requirement, but an appetite for all things Italian — the food, the music, the wine — is important if you are planning to attend the 14th annual Festa Italiana di Vandergrift .

The popular event, held to celebrate the community's Italian-American heritage and expand the historical understanding of Italian immigration to the U.S. in the early 1900s, is planned on Aug. 13 in Kennedy Park.

The Fest Committee also works to allocate net proceeds from Festa events to a scholarship for college students of Italian descent in the Vandergrift area. The committee awards a one-time $2,000 scholarship, and to date has awarded $58,000 in scholarships to 29 area high school seniors.

Because the festival's emphasis is "Italian-only," those attending should not expect to chow down on hot dogs, burgers, barbecue or gyros.

When it's "mangia" time, one can instead enjoy many of the foods often described as Italian cuisine: pizza, pasta, sausage, pasta fagioli (a hearty pasta and bean dish), trippa and bagna cauda (a pungent Northern Italian dip made primarily from fish, garlic and olive oil).

The day begins with a 10:30 a.m. outdoor mass, followed by a traditional Italian procession, according to the festival website.

Amateur wine making and bagna cauda competitions always draw appreciative crowds.

The music ranges from traditional "old country" to the popular songs of Italian-Americans like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Al Martino and Julius La Rosa.

Headliners this year are vocalists Marco Fiorante and Daniela Pasquini, backed by a band led by Pittsburgh native Vito DiSalvo.

Also performing are the Murphy's Music Center Big Band, who then will back Colin Aikins, 17, of Lower Burrell for his set. Aikins hopes for a career as an opera singer.

Allegro Dance Company from Wheeling, W.Va., will perform for its 24th season, presenting the new show, "La Chiave" (The Key). The professional touring company is known for its fusion of traditional Italian and other dance styles to educate audiences about Italy's rich culture.

Sisters Sofia-Teresa, Lucia and Valentina, of Weirton, W.Va., speak fluent Italian and sing and dance on many church and festival stages, performing as the Le Sorelle Di Bacco (The Di Bacco Sisters).

The Jaggerz, long a Western Pennsylvania club band, and recently inducted as one of Pittsburgh's Rock 'N Roll Legends, will close out the event with music likely to get fans on their feet and dancing.

Admission is free, outside food and beverages are prohibited. Bring a chair and get comfortable. Don't forget an umbrella, to protect from rain or heat.

Parking is free in nearby lots and at Kiski Area High School, as is the shuttle service to the park.

Details: festaitaliana.us

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

