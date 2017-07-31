Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

McDonald's brings back Szechuan sauce for 'Rick and Morty'
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 31, 2017, 9:24 a.m.
McDonald's kept a promise to "Rick and Morty" creator Justin Roiland by sending him a jug of the fast food giant's discontinued Szechuan dipping sauce that has featured prominently throughout the show.

Roiland told reporters at San Diego Comic Con earlier this month that McDonald's had agreed to send him the condiment, which hasn't been available in stores since a promotional run in 1998 for the Disney movie "Mulan."

On July 30, Roiland tweeted photos of a 64 ounce bottle of the Szechuan sauce, which came with a special message.

"We wish we could have brought more sauce through, but we couldn't risk keeping a portal like that open," a McDonald's chef by the name of "Mike" said in the note. "Think about it, if you knew in 1998 that McDonald's would have All Day Breakfast in 2017, would you want to stay in 1998? Of course not. If we left the portal open, we'd have puka shells, bucket hats, and boy bands as far as the eye could see. It's too risky, even for a sauce as delicious as this."

The sauce's frequent appearance in the Adult Swim series inspired a petition to get McDonald's to bring back the condiment that has been signed by more than 38,000 people.

The third season of "Rick and Morty" started July 30.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

