Heinz Field prepares for hungry Steelers' fans with new food

While kickoff for the first 2017 Steelers home preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons isn't until Aug. 20, the Heinz Field staff is already pre-gaming. Preparations have been taking place for weeks and changes have been in progress for months.

What those new amenities and differences are were announced at a media tour Aug. 4 at the Pittsburgh North Side stadium — home to the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers football teams.

From a brand new high-tech scoreboard to finely cut blades of grass to a Bloomfield-inspired pierogi dish, game time can't arrive fast enough.

The new Bloomfield potato cheese pierogies have spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano. They join the original potato cheese pierogies with sauerkraut, caramelized onions, sour cream and bacon. There's even a Mexican War Streets potato cheese pierogi — named for the historic North Side neighborhood — with green chicken chili, pinto beans, salsa verde and cilantro crema. They will all be available in Section 119 at the Pittsburgh Pierogi House.

The latest in general concessions is the steak and egg bagel. The #AllDayBrunchin sandwich has shaved sirloin, sharp provolone, egg, arugula and roasted garlic aioli on a plain bagel. Find it in Sections 116, 130.

The Deli Stack is a dish of French fries topped with corned beef, horseradish, Dijon cheese sauce and pickles, available in Section 136.

Signature Nachos have Ancho rubbed smoked brisket with cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream at Sections 118, 129, 506, 516, 518, 525, 527, 529 and 534.

The Boski Kielbasa is spicy kielbasa with caraway sauerkraut which is available in Sections 123 and 537 and the Club Level.

New menu options on the Club Level are the Shrimp Po Boy — Cajun seasoned fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayonnaise — along with the Country Dog, a country-fried Smith's hot dog with cider cabbage slaw, and the Pittsburgh Cheesesteak Burger, which has two beef patties with shaved sirloin steak, cheese and vinegar peppers.

Pair your food offering with a drink from 412 Spirits — bar locations throughout the stadium featuring mason jar cocktails, Bloody Mary's and Heinz Field Mules.

"Pittsburgh is blooming in the culinary scene, and we want to be a part of that," says executive chef Edward Lake of Aramark. "We added to some of the classics like hot dogs and hamburgers, pierogies and nachos."

When asked about vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, Lake says he and the culinary team of 45 will definitely accommodate what the diners want.

"I am blessed to have a great culinary team," Lake says. "It's about giving the fans a complete experience — from the team on the field to the choices they have when it comes to food and drink while enjoying watching their team win."

All menus will be available for Steelers and Pitt games.

The new Daktronics HD13 scoreboard is 41 feet wide and 130.5 feet wide and gives the "clearest possible view of all the action," says Nick Sero, corporate communications manager Heinz Field, of the $3 million investment. "There are 281 trillion different colors. I can't count that high, but I know that's a lot."

Fans will be able to clearly see if Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's toe is on the out of bounds white line, Sero says. The scoreboard also will have more interactive features and keep fans up to date on things such as other scores, statistics and sponsor messages.

The grass has all been replaced. Six inches deep was torn up after the U2 concert and replaced by Kentucky Blue Grass from Tuckahoe Turf Farms in New Jersey.

Fan engagement was a focus for this year, Sero says, so Steelers Nation can engage with each other through social media. Just download the Steelers app.

Details: heinzfield.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.