Free cookies Friday on Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Updated 2 hours ago
Friday, Aug. 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Sounds like a reason to take the day off. Or at least have a long lunch with many cookies.
If you're looking for free cookies, there are few places in the area ready to help.
Free cookies to be available tomorrow from 11am-1pm @WelcomePGH Info Center & Gift Shop - DLCC to celebrate #nationalchocolatechipcookieday . pic.twitter.com/iksn07ppcR— WELCOME PITTSBURGH (@WelcomePGH) August 3, 2017
DoubleTree hotels, including the ones in Cranberry, Monroeville and downtown Pittsburgh, are celebrating by giving away their DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie to people passing through from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
At the Cranberry hotel, cookie tins also will be available for purchase with proceeds going to Beverly's Birthdays.
In addition, DoubleTree will be delivering cookie tins to first responders in the North Hills.
Thank you for the feature, @Fortunemagazine . Stop by any @DoubleTree in the U.S. to grab a free cookie for #NationalChoclateChipCookieDay ! https://t.co/QnLVkIXVVF— DoubleTree by Hilton (@doubletree) August 2, 2017
Bethel Bakery , with locations in Bethel Park and North Strabane, also will be offering free cookies while supplies last.
Friday is #NationalChocolateChipCookieDay ! Stop in Aug 4th and enjoy a FREE #ChocolateChipCookie ! #pittsburgh #bethelbakery pic.twitter.com/Ch8SMD37HV— Bethel Bakery (@BethelBakery) August 2, 2017