Dining out: Stunning views, delicious food await at Victor's Restaurant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's all about the view at Victor's Restaurant at Lenape Heights Golf Resort in Ford City.

Good luck finding a more picturesque locale for drinks, appetizers or a full meal at this hidden gem tucked off of Route 66.

The resort features a European-style boutique hotel, restaurant, ballroom and 18-hole golf course and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily until 9:30 p.m.

Manager Alexander Stiller recently developed a new concept for Victor's, offering diners sweeping views of the golf course amid rolling hills in Armstrong County while dining on American cuisine with an international twist by newly hired chef Randy Blose.

Stiller says Victor's attracts two primary types of customers: golfers and locals.

“With the stunning views from the patio across the golf course and a new menu that offers something for every taste, we can provide a outstanding culinary experience for special occasions and tasty food in a relaxed atmosphere,” he says.

A European influence is found not only in the architecture of the restaurant interior (the Lenape co-owners Christoph and Marita Thoma hail from Germany) but also on the menu. Sam Kube is also a co-owner.

The restaurant name was chosen in tribute to the famous castle hotel Schloss Berg in Germany, noted for its warm hospitality and excellent food and wines.

Prepare to relax while visiting Victor's, as floor-to-ceiling windows inside offer nature views. Weather permitting, the patio is open until October.

“Our customers love the patio and the views from the restaurant and the freshly prepared food and attentive service,” Stiller says.

Appetizers such as Kung Pao Calamari, Bavarian Pretzel Sticks and Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna offer a departure from the usual starter options.

A picture-perfect summer evening made sitting out on the patio an obvious choice. Customers love the tranquil setting and peaceful vibe, says Blose, who brings more than 20 years of executive chef experience to Victor's.

Settling into our patio table, we began our diner on a gorgeous summer evening with the Lobster Sliders ($20) appetizer.

While watching golfers in the distance, three Maine lobster claw sliders arrived, garnished with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

The lobster was light and flavorful, with a caper remoulade offering the right balance of flavors. The portions were large and could substitute for a meal if desired.

Victor's offers nightly specials, and Tuesdays mean wings. Jumbo wings by the dozen are $12 (dine-in only).

We sampled the seasoned wings, ordering a dozen. Neighboring tables were loading up on wings, too, with one table having several dozen at the ready for several hungry teenagers.

Choose your wing flavor: seasoned, barbecue, buffalo, sparky, butter garlic or garlic parmesan.

Additional nightly specials include Thursday night XL Breaded Pork Loin Schnitzel ($12) and a Thirsty Thursday BBQ Buffet ($16.95), with live music on the patio and special pricing on pitchers of beer.

The wings were flavorful, ample in size and delicious.

Salads can be boring, but the Pittsburgh Salad ($10, add a protein $4-8), was anything but. We added steak to ours.

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots, pepperoncini, cheddar cheese and French fries made for a hearty salad, with the steak arriving tender and delicious.

One guest was torn between pasta or fish, but decided the Grilled Salmon ($20) was in order.

The salmon featured a Bourbon glaze and was deemed delicious and moist. The meal was rounded out with a fresh garden salad and mashed potatoes.

Unique menu selections are a goal at Victor's, as Blose is always trying to “do something different,” he says.

Shrimp and Grits ($20) are a menu mainstay and while they “haven't caught on just yet,” Blose says, “I did have one night where a table ordered four plates of the shrimp and grits.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.