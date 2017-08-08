Dining News: Chambersburg peaches featured on Juniper Grill menu

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Juniper Grill, with locations in Murrysville, Cranberry and Peters, is featuring fresh Chambersburg peaches with several seasonal menu items.

Selections include peach salsa, peach sangria, peach and chicken salad, peach and pork tenderloin skewers, and a peach pie served in the signature cast iron skillet.

In addition to the special menu, the Murrysville location at 4917 William Penn Highway is hosting a summer pig roast with all the fixings at 2 p.m. Aug. 20. Tickets for food and drink are $45, food only is $25.

The Murrysville location also will host a Caribbean themed wine dinner on Aug. 29.

Details: junipergrill.com

Wine dinner

Narcisi Winery, 4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia, will feature the region of Liguria at its next wine dinner from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

Cost is $55 plus tax and gratuity. Menu to be announced soon.

Details: 724-444-4744 or narcisiwinery.com

Red, the Steakhouse

Red, the Steakhouse is expected to open in the U.S. Steel Tower on Grant Street, Pittsburgh in September.

The new location will be the sixth of the Red Restaurant Group's critically acclaimed group of restaurants and the fifth Red. Noted for its Aged Certified Angus Beef Prime steaks, the award-winning menu also features signature, made-from-scratch and locally-sourced items.

Details: redthesteakhouse.com

Endless Summer Luau

Biergarten at Hotel Monaco, 620 William Penn Place, Pittsburgh, will host its second annual Endless Summer Luau Aug. 27, beginning at 2 p.m.

The event will feature traditional luau foods and island cocktails. Pre-luau activities include a coconut husking demonstration, photo op, “tattooing,” and live Hawaiian music. Following is the authentic Polynesian luau show celebrating the customs and traditions of the islands of the Pacific, with the finale of the fire knife dance.

Traditional Hawaiian luau foods prepared by executive chef Wyatt Lash will include Kalua Pork & Cabbage, Lomi Lomi Salmon and Poke.

Ticket sales will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. Cost is $35 for adults, $12 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for kids age 4 and under.

Details: 412-230-4800 or thecommonerpgh.com/pittsburgh-biergarten/