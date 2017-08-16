Some beverages to beat that August heat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The dog days of summer can be sweltering. Here are some sweet treats to enjoy while cooling off.

If you don't have popsicle molds they can be found in they kitchen sections of all the big chain stores and specialty ones. You can also use small paper cups.

You can use frozen or fresh berries — any combination of berries will work very tastefully.

Berry-Special Spice Pops

(makes four pops)

1 cup mixed berries

1⁄ 2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1⁄ 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄ 4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup vanilla frozen yogurt

Combine the berries, sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon and nutmeg in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Mash the hot berries with a fork or masher. Cook and stir for two minutes. Remove the berries from the heat. Cool to room temperature, about one hour.

Strain the berries into a medium bowl using a fine mesh sieve. Discard the seeds.

Combine the berry syrup and frozen yogurt in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture in the ice pop molds and cover with a small piece of foil. Freeze the mixture for two hours then insert popsicle sticks.

To remove from the molds, place bottoms of pops under warm running water until loosened. Press firmly on bottoms to release. Don't pull or twist the sticks.

• • •

After all the yard work in the hot sun is done, here's a cool treat for the adult”set that will certainly cool you off. Freeze the glasses ahead of time to help complete this refreshing beverage.

Frostbite

(makes 1 serving)

1 1⁄ 2 ounces white tequila (clear)

1⁄ 2 ounce white creme de cacao

2-3 dashes blue curacao

2 ounces cream

Fill a mixing glass with ice.

Add the tequila, white creme de cacao, blue curacao and cream. Shake until mixed. Strain into a frosted glass. Then sit back, relax and enjoy the day.

• • •

Strawberry shortcake in a glass? This is one more for the adult crowd. Chill or freeze large goblets for a great serving presentation.

Strawberry Shortcake in a Glass

(makes 1 serving)

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 ounce creme de noyaux

1⁄ 2 ounce creme de cacao

whole strawberries, leaves and stems removed, rinsed and blotted dry

whipped cream

1 teaspoon strawberry liqueur

Combine the ice cream, creme de noyaux and five of the six berries in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Pour into a large goblet from the freezer. Top with whipped cream. Drizzle strawberry liqueur over top and garnish with the remaining berry.

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing recipes and cooking tips in Culinary Corner for 24 years.