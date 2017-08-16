Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Some beverages to beat that August heat

David Kelly | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
Keith Blosser, 2, of McKeesport enjoys a cold popsicle in downtown Pittsburgh on July 12, 2016.
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
Keith Blosser, 2, of McKeesport enjoys a cold popsicle in downtown Pittsburgh on July 12, 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

The dog days of summer can be sweltering. Here are some sweet treats to enjoy while cooling off.

If you don't have popsicle molds they can be found in they kitchen sections of all the big chain stores and specialty ones. You can also use small paper cups.

You can use frozen or fresh berries — any combination of berries will work very tastefully.

Berry-Special Spice Pops

(makes four pops)

1 cup mixed berries

12 cup sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

12 teaspoon ground cinnamon

14 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup vanilla frozen yogurt

Combine the berries, sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon and nutmeg in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Mash the hot berries with a fork or masher. Cook and stir for two minutes. Remove the berries from the heat. Cool to room temperature, about one hour.

Strain the berries into a medium bowl using a fine mesh sieve. Discard the seeds.

Combine the berry syrup and frozen yogurt in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture in the ice pop molds and cover with a small piece of foil. Freeze the mixture for two hours then insert popsicle sticks.

To remove from the molds, place bottoms of pops under warm running water until loosened. Press firmly on bottoms to release. Don't pull or twist the sticks.

• • •

After all the yard work in the hot sun is done, here's a cool treat for the adult”set that will certainly cool you off. Freeze the glasses ahead of time to help complete this refreshing beverage.

Frostbite

(makes 1 serving)

1 12 ounces white tequila (clear)

12 ounce white creme de cacao

2-3 dashes blue curacao

2 ounces cream

Fill a mixing glass with ice.

Add the tequila, white creme de cacao, blue curacao and cream. Shake until mixed. Strain into a frosted glass. Then sit back, relax and enjoy the day.

• • •

Strawberry shortcake in a glass? This is one more for the adult crowd. Chill or freeze large goblets for a great serving presentation.

Strawberry Shortcake in a Glass

(makes 1 serving)

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 ounce creme de noyaux

12 ounce creme de cacao

whole strawberries, leaves and stems removed, rinsed and blotted dry

whipped cream

1 teaspoon strawberry liqueur

Combine the ice cream, creme de noyaux and five of the six berries in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Pour into a large goblet from the freezer. Top with whipped cream. Drizzle strawberry liqueur over top and garnish with the remaining berry.

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing recipes and cooking tips in Culinary Corner for 24 years.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.