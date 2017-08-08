Wine Spectator taps local restaurants among those with best wine selections
Numerous Pittsburgh regional restaurants are raising a glass — or two — upon learning of their inclusion in Wine Spectator magazine's 2017 Restaurant Awards, highlighting eateries worldwide offering the best wine selections.
A complete list of winners is featured in Wine Spectator's August issue, now on newsstands. Restaurants also can be found at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com.
The awards began in 1981.
“Restaurants continue to raise their game when it comes to wine, and we are particularly proud to present this year's winners,” says Marvin R. Shanken, Wine Spectator editor and publisher. “As wine becomes more important to diners, the awards program is thriving, with an increasing number of entries, as well as growing print, digital and social (media) audiences.”
The Award of Excellence (2,335 international winners) recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers. Best of Award of Excellence (1,168 international winners) recipients offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.
Area Best of Award of Excellence winners include:
• Lautrec, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa, Farmington
• The Carlton, Pittsburgh
• Off the Hook, Warrendale
• Spoon, Pittsburgh
Area Award of Excellence winners include:
• Poros, Downtown.
• The Capital Grille, Pittsburgh
• Ditka's of Pittsburgh, Robinson, and Ditka's of Wexford
• Eddie V's Prime Seafood, Pittsburgh
• The Grand Valley Inn, New Brighton
• Green Gables Restaurant, Jennerstown
• Harrigan's Cafe and Wine Deck, Johnstown
• Helen's Restaurant, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion
• LeMont Restaurant, Pittsburgh
• Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, Pittsburgh
• Morton's The Steakhouse, Pittsburgh
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.