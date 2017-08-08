Thirsty for a Moscow Mule? Consumer beware of the copper cup

We know drinking can be hazardous to your health, but didn't think the hardware holding the alcohol might be dangerous.

It can be when it comes to the copper mugs that Moscow Mules – a refreshing mix of vodka, spicy ginger beer and lime juice -- are served in, according to health officials of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It examined what happens when copper mixes with food and concluded that using the signature mug for alcoholic beverages and issued a bulletin that says the state of Iowa has adopted the federal Food and Drug Administration's Model Food Code, which prohibits copper from coming in contact into direct contact with foods that have a pH below 6.0. Examples of foods with a pH below 6.0 include vinegar, fruit juice or wine.

High concentrations of copper are poisonous and have caused foodborne illness. When copper and copper alloy surfaces contact acidic foods, copper may be leached into the food, according to the bulletin.

The pH of a traditional Moscow Mule is well below 6.0. This means that copper mugs that have a copper interior may not be used with this beverage. However, copper mugs line on the interior with another metal such as nickel or stainless steel, are allowed to be used and widely available.

That's what Peter McKay, owner and manager of The Tavern in Ligonier, uses. He says he hasn't heard of the health risk but will definitely research the claim. He serves his drinks in a mug that's copper on the outside and stainless steel on the inside. He says the cost of a solid copper mug is $40.

"The pure copper mugs are very expensive," McKay says. "I haven't heard about this healthy concern but we take every health concern seriously, from the cups drinks are served in to the proper storage of food. We want our guests to have a wonderful experience."

It's something Oliver's Pour House in Greensburg will investigate, says Jackie Kabzinski, shift manager, because they use all copper mugs.

"I had no idea," she says. "We are always looking out for the consumer so we will definitely check it out."

John Huemme, owner of The Pier in Latrobe, has heard about this and contacted his chef to check the type of mugs they serve their Moscow Mules in and plans to order new ones immediately if they are all copper.

"We are definitely looking into it," Huemme says. "We are contacting the manufacturer to see what they are made of. If we have to order new ones and do without the drink for a few days until they come in, we will do that. We don't want to give anyone a health scare. And it is always best to be on the safe side. I definitely don't want that health worry on my plate."

Or in his copper mug.

