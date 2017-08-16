Dining news: Ki Ramen now open in Lawrenceville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ki Ramen

Ki Ramen, a new venture from Roger Li and Dom Branduzzi, is now open at 4401 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

The restaurant, which appeared at several Pittsburgh-area pop-up events prior to its soft opening last week, features house-made noodles and broths.

Current hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Saturdays, with lunch hours coming eventually.

Details: kiramenpgh.com

All-star barbecue

Eleven, 1150 Smallman St. in the Strip District, will host Big Burrito's all-star barbecue event at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

This installment of the al fresco party features dishes from chef Dustin Gardner of Casbah, Eli Wahl of Eleven, Ben Sloan of Kaya, Lily Tran of Soba and Bill Fuller, Big Burrito corporate chef.

Menu includes chorizo corn dogs and lobster fritters, chicken and beef robata, pickle-brined fried chicken, shellfish boil, smoked Jubilee Farms brisket and peach pie.

Cost is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. The event is limited to 50 guests. Reservations required.

Details: 412-201-5656 or elevenck.com

Wine dinner

The Carlton, 500 Grant St., Pittsburgh, will host a dinner featuring wines from Trione Vineyards & Winery at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

Menu includes Chilean sea bass; carpaccio of venison salad; rack of lamb; filet, shrimp and scallops; and white chocolate champagne fondue, each paired with a Trione selection.

Cost is $119 per person plus gratuity.

Details: 412-391-4099 or thecarltonrestaurant.com

Annual tomato dinner

Lidia's annual tomato dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

The menu includes heirloom tomato and vodka aperitivo, crab and squash blossom arancini with tomato colutara, spinach flan with tomato coulis, tomato and fresh oregano fritter; Tuscan bread salad with tomato, peach and burrata; black and white tagliatelle with sea urchin and fresh tomato; battutina of heritage pork loin, wax bean, tomato, fig, chanterelles, corn and balsamic; and green tomato crostata with sweet corn ice cream and candied basil.

Cost is $55 per person with additional $40 wine pairing.

Lidia's is located at 1400 Smallman St. in the Strip District.

Details: 412-552-0150 or lidias-pittsburgh.com

Send Dining News to tribliving@tribweb.com.