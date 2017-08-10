Allegheny County licenses six new restaurants, two new Asian markets
Updated 4 hours ago
Allegheny County licensed 10 new food establishments last month, including six restaurants, two Asian markets, a confectionery and a bakery.
The eateries in Pittsburgh are:
• Or, The Whale , 463 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh (Downtown)
Seafood restaurant located in the Salvation Army building. Now open.
• Ki Ramen , 4401 Butler Street, Pittsburgh (Lawrenceville)
Ramen and cocktails. Soft opening Mondays through Saturday from 5 p.m to midnight.
• Acorn, 5528 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh (Shadyside)
Chicago chef Scott Walton's New American restaurant. Not yet open.
• Meat Here BBQ, 346 Atwood Street, Pittsburgh (Oakland)
• Sweet Panda Asian Market, 114 South 23rd Street, Pittsburgh (South Side)
Market next door to Thai restaurant Thai Me Up, with same owners. Now open.
• Menchie's Frozen Yogurt , 6168 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh (Shadyside)
Frozen yogurt chain with a location in PNC Park.
The eateries outside of Pittsburgh include:
• Superior Motors , 1211 Braddock Avenue, Braddock
Pittsburgh Chef Kevin Sousa's new restaurant with a theater attached, in partnership with Grow Pittsburgh and Braddock Farms. Now open.
• Moe's Southwest Grill , 5211 Library Road, Bethel Park
New location for the fast-casual Mexican food chain. Now open.
• Asian Grocery, 4136 Library Road, A-1, Castle Shannon
Located in the Stoner Centre strip mall. Now open.
• Dunkin' Donuts , 940 Ohio River Boulevard, Avalon
Not yet open.
The county highlighted the following eateries for using trans fat-free cooking oils: Or The Whale, Ki Ramen, Moe's Southwest Grill and Acorn.
Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.