Allegheny County licenses six new restaurants, two new Asian markets
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh chef Kevin Sousa stands outside Superior Motors, the Braddock-based restaurant he's opening in mid-July, on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Allegheny County licensed 10 new food establishments last month, including six restaurants, two Asian markets, a confectionery and a bakery.

The eateries in Pittsburgh are:

Or, The Whale , 463 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh (Downtown)

Seafood restaurant located in the Salvation Army building. Now open.

Ki Ramen , 4401 Butler Street, Pittsburgh (Lawrenceville)

Ramen and cocktails. Soft opening Mondays through Saturday from 5 p.m to midnight.

• Acorn, 5528 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh (Shadyside)

Chicago chef Scott Walton's New American restaurant. Not yet open.

• Meat Here BBQ, 346 Atwood Street, Pittsburgh (Oakland)

• Sweet Panda Asian Market, 114 South 23rd Street, Pittsburgh (South Side)

Market next door to Thai restaurant Thai Me Up, with same owners. Now open.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt , 6168 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh (Shadyside)

Frozen yogurt chain with a location in PNC Park.

The eateries outside of Pittsburgh include:

Superior Motors , 1211 Braddock Avenue, Braddock

Pittsburgh Chef Kevin Sousa's new restaurant with a theater attached, in partnership with Grow Pittsburgh and Braddock Farms. Now open.

Moe's Southwest Grill , 5211 Library Road, Bethel Park

New location for the fast-casual Mexican food chain. Now open.

• Asian Grocery, 4136 Library Road, A-1, Castle Shannon

Located in the Stoner Centre strip mall. Now open.

Dunkin' Donuts , 940 Ohio River Boulevard, Avalon

Not yet open.

The county highlighted the following eateries for using trans fat-free cooking oils: Or The Whale, Ki Ramen, Moe's Southwest Grill and Acorn.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

