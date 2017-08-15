Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Passion for olive oil leads to new Oakmont store

Joyce Hanz | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Oakmont Olive Oil Company owner and olive oil aficionado Sharon Carroll. Award-winning infused olive oils from the Southern coast of Sparta, Greece are available for tastings and purchase at 640 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont. Balsamic vinegars, gourmet breads and seasonings are also sold. The mural painted by local artist Amanda Lee. Her inspiration was Greece and she offered to paint the new store mural in support of small local business.
100 percent extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars are ready for sampling at the newly opened Oakmont Olive Oil Company in Oakmont.
Artisan breads from Mediterra Bakehouse delivered every Tuesday and Saturday.

It just got a lot easier to buy “EVOO” in Oakmont.

As in extra virgin olive oil.

Oakmont Olive Oil Company opened July 29 on Allegheny River Boulevard, specializing in gourmet products, including 14 infused olive oils, three EVOOs and 17 balsamic vinegars.

Borough residents David and Sharon Carroll both work full-time managing hectic corporate careers, but they are sharing their love of olive oil and their support of small, local business in Oakmont. The new store is open four days a week.

A colorful mural featuring poppies and sunflowers decorates the store. It was created by local artist Amanda Lee, who once lived in Greece and wanted to donate her skills in support of small business and as a favor to the Carrolls.

This brick-and-mortar reality is the culmination of years of working the farmers market scene, Sharon Carroll says.

“What started as a hobby is a passion for our business,” she says. “I fell in love with this product and the wonderful flavor that is added to my food, as well as health benefits.”

The couple has partnered with brothers Dino and Di'amantis of the Pierrakos family, who hail from Sparta, Greece. The family has been producing olive oil for four generations. They produce unblended, single-estate, 100 percent Koroneiki Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

The olives are handpicked in Greece from the Pierrakos' groves, which grow in the midst of orange trees, giving their olive oil its own unique flavor, rich aroma and low acidity.

Olive oil is considered “extra virgin” when it has been produced by a simple pressing of the olives. Other grades of olive oils are usually produced using chemicals or other processes to extract the oil from the olives.

Customers may taste samples from 14 infused olive oils with flavors such as Greek Seasonings (the most popular, Sharon says), Black Truffle, Tuscan Herb, Basil, Chipotle, Citrus Habanero and Bacon. Three extra virgin olive oils are sold, but all of the infused olive oils start with the Koroneiki varietal from Greece.

The majority of the olive oils are from Greece, with the exception of Dehesa De La Sabina, an organic varietal from Spain, and Pavoni, an organic Italian varietal.

Pricing on 375 ml bottles of EVOO and balsamic vinegars are the same: $18.95.

The Carrolls say they have to bust a lot of EVOO myths circulating out there in the olive oil world.

“I get lots of questions like ‘How long will olive oil last and can you cook with it?' ” Sharon says.

Yes, olive oil is great for cooking, and she recommends storing olive oil in a cool dark place and avoiding the refrigerator.

“Some people think olive oil is only for dipping bread in or drizzling on salad, and it can be used for all types of cooking,” she says.

Sharon visited the Tuscany region in Italy on a cooking tour years ago — cooking meals under the tutelage of different chefs.

“We learned about olive oil and cooking with olive oil,” she says. “I fell in love with Laconiko Koroneiki olive oil.”

Specialty breads from Mediterra Bakehouse of Pittsburgh are delivered every Tuesday and Saturday.

Future goals include hosting in-store informative olive oil and balsamic food pairing events prepared by local guest chefs, Sharon says.

“I would like to feature a local specialty products section from Western Pennsylvania's small business owners,” she says.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

