Order this safe, edible Oreo cookie dough and skip the baking

What beats your favorite Oreo cookie but still tastes like an Oreo cookie?

How about safe and edible Oreo cookie dough.

The Cookie Dough Cafe, an Illinois-based shop that got its start through the popular TV show “Shark Tank,” has created a Cookies & Cream-flavored cookie dough loaded with chunks of Oreo cookies.

For now, those outside of Illinois can only purchase the latest food creation online.

The Cookie Dough Cafe had sold Cookie & Cream flavored dough before. But now, it'll have the Oreo brand attached the product and comes in an Oreo jar.

Two pints of Oreo cookie dough costs $22.

The cookie dough is edible and safe from salmonella because it doesn't contain any raw eggs.

It also comes in flavors such as Confetti, Chocolate Chip, and a peanut butter M&M flavor called “Monster.”

For in-person purchases, the company is selling pints of the Oreo cookie dough at a Chicago store called Mariano's for the time being.

The Cookie Dough Cafe website states that their dough can be refrigerated up to 20 weeks and kept frozen for up to 12 months.

Details: thecookiedoughcafe.com