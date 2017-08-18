Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Westmoreland Food Bank seeks vendors for 35th anniversary event

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
Clients line up as volunteers distribute food at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Clients line up as volunteers distribute food at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Local food and drink vendors are being sought to help the Westmoreland County Food Bank in marking its 35th anniversary this year.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7, the 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont facility will hold a "Sip, Sample, and Savor" event to commemorate the milestone.

The food bank is modifying its annual partnership luncheon, held during Hunger Action Month, with the event. It intends to both recognize the food bank's mission — to enable all Westmoreland County residents who are hungry or at risk of hunger to have ready access to food — and showcase a taste of what the county has to offer.

The event also will highlight the food bank's programs and services, share notable agency achievements and recognize the outstanding agency, partner and donor of the year.

Local dining establishments — restaurants, caterers, bakeries, wineries/breweries, food trucks and more — are asked to provide attendees with a taste of the county's best by featuring one or two signature items.

In addition to vendor and sponsor opportunities, individual tickets may be purchased for $35.

Food bank development director Jennifer Miller says the nonprofit hopes to hear from sponsors by Aug. 28.

Vendor participants will be accepted and ticket sales will go on until "the last minute," she says.

Details: 724-468-8660, ext. 15, or westmorelandfoodbank.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.