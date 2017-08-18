Westmoreland Food Bank seeks vendors for 35th anniversary event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local food and drink vendors are being sought to help the Westmoreland County Food Bank in marking its 35th anniversary this year.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7, the 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont facility will hold a "Sip, Sample, and Savor" event to commemorate the milestone.

The food bank is modifying its annual partnership luncheon, held during Hunger Action Month, with the event. It intends to both recognize the food bank's mission — to enable all Westmoreland County residents who are hungry or at risk of hunger to have ready access to food — and showcase a taste of what the county has to offer.

The event also will highlight the food bank's programs and services, share notable agency achievements and recognize the outstanding agency, partner and donor of the year.

Local dining establishments — restaurants, caterers, bakeries, wineries/breweries, food trucks and more — are asked to provide attendees with a taste of the county's best by featuring one or two signature items.

In addition to vendor and sponsor opportunities, individual tickets may be purchased for $35.

Food bank development director Jennifer Miller says the nonprofit hopes to hear from sponsors by Aug. 28.

Vendor participants will be accepted and ticket sales will go on until "the last minute," she says.

Details: 724-468-8660, ext. 15, or westmorelandfoodbank.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.