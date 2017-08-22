Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Strip District restaurant a gathering place

Deborah Weisberg | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Savoy Executive Chef Rayshawn Pritchard (left) and Savoy Culinary Director Claudy M. Pierre have collaborated on a menu of upscale fare.
Deborah Weisberg
Savoy Executive Chef Rayshawn Pritchard (left) and Savoy Culinary Director Claudy M. Pierre have collaborated on a menu of upscale fare.
Parsley, garlic, and shallots help give the veal meatloaf its flavor.
Deborah Weisberg
Parsley, garlic, and shallots help give the veal meatloaf its flavor.
Savoy Chef Rayshawn Pritchard panfries veal slices after they are baked.
Deborah Weisburg
Savoy Chef Rayshawn Pritchard panfries veal slices after they are baked.
Blackened Veal Meatloaf is topped with gravy and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.
Deborah Weisberg
Blackened Veal Meatloaf is topped with gravy and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

Updated 1 hour ago

Former Steelers running back Chuck Sanders opened Savoy in the Strip District six years ago as a place to embrace the good life, with high-end cuisine, fine wines and live jazz.

The multi-level destination with its club-like ambience features upscale interpretations of classic American fare, an extensive collection of wines and champagnes, and sleek decor with sophisticated lighting, banquettes upholstered in ostrich skin and vivid paintings by former Steelers running back Baron Batch.

The restaurant has become a gathering place for a diverse clientele, says Gary White, Savoy's director of sales. “All kinds of people come here — boomers for the Monday night jazz, an after-church crowd for Sunday brunch and millennials upstairs on the weekends.”

Upstairs is the V Lounge, which offers intimate seating arrangements with bottle service, and a patio with bar. It can be booked for private parties.

Dinner is served on the first floor, where guests can select from a seasonally inspired menu developed by culinary director Claudy M. Pierre and executive chef Rayshawn Pritchard. Starters and entrees reflect a melding of various influences and cooking techniques, from classic French to contemporary soul, as in deep-fried mac 'n cheese balls with sautéed garlic shrimp; bone-in rib-eye with fried onion straws, shallot butter and a demi-glace; and chicken Chardonnay with wild bunch mushrooms.

Because Savoy is located in the Strip District, Pritchard has easy access to fresh produce and other ingredients, and says most items are house-made, including croutons for the kale Caesar salad, and the mango salsa that accompanies Chilean sea bass and other fish.

Starters also can be ordered as small plates at the bar and include teriyaki salmon bites with grilled pita and house salad; wings with choice of sauce; and truffle fries. In addition to cocktails such as the Perfect Pair, an Absolut pear vodka with Saint Germaine liquor and champagne, and Aged Agave Old-Fashioned featuring Casamigos Reposado tequila and agave nectar, Savoy prides itself on its champagne and wine lists — particularly reds — with bottles ranging from $28 to $850. Bloody Marys and Bottomless Mimosas are featured at Sunday brunch, where guests can order a la carte or from the buffet.

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Blackened Veal Meatloaf with Country Gravy

Makes one loaf to feed five or six

Meatloaf ingredients

2½ pounds ground veal

1½ cups fine bread crumbs

½ cup beaten eggs

14 cup fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup shallots, minced

18 cup garlic, minced

salt and pepper to taste

olive oil for sauteeing

Gravy ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon oregano

½ tablespoon garlic, minced

½ tablespoon dried rosemary

salt and pepper to taste

To prepare meatloaf: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat saute pan with olive oil and slowly sweat shallots and garlic; remove from heat and allow to cool. In a medium bowl, mix remaining ingredients and shallots and garlic and thoroughly blend. Form into an evenly shaped loaf and bake about 45 minutes to an internal temperature of 155 degrees. Remove, cool enough to slice into 1-inch-thick slices and sear in pan coated with olive oil and heated. Remove from heat and arrange on platter.

To prepare gravy: Melt butter in saucepan and add cream. Add other ingredients and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour gravy over meatloaf slices. Nice accompaniments for this dish are mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.