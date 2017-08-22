Strip District restaurant a gathering place

Former Steelers running back Chuck Sanders opened Savoy in the Strip District six years ago as a place to embrace the good life, with high-end cuisine, fine wines and live jazz.

The multi-level destination with its club-like ambience features upscale interpretations of classic American fare, an extensive collection of wines and champagnes, and sleek decor with sophisticated lighting, banquettes upholstered in ostrich skin and vivid paintings by former Steelers running back Baron Batch.

The restaurant has become a gathering place for a diverse clientele, says Gary White, Savoy's director of sales. “All kinds of people come here — boomers for the Monday night jazz, an after-church crowd for Sunday brunch and millennials upstairs on the weekends.”

Upstairs is the V Lounge, which offers intimate seating arrangements with bottle service, and a patio with bar. It can be booked for private parties.

Dinner is served on the first floor, where guests can select from a seasonally inspired menu developed by culinary director Claudy M. Pierre and executive chef Rayshawn Pritchard. Starters and entrees reflect a melding of various influences and cooking techniques, from classic French to contemporary soul, as in deep-fried mac 'n cheese balls with sautéed garlic shrimp; bone-in rib-eye with fried onion straws, shallot butter and a demi-glace; and chicken Chardonnay with wild bunch mushrooms.

Because Savoy is located in the Strip District, Pritchard has easy access to fresh produce and other ingredients, and says most items are house-made, including croutons for the kale Caesar salad, and the mango salsa that accompanies Chilean sea bass and other fish.

Starters also can be ordered as small plates at the bar and include teriyaki salmon bites with grilled pita and house salad; wings with choice of sauce; and truffle fries. In addition to cocktails such as the Perfect Pair, an Absolut pear vodka with Saint Germaine liquor and champagne, and Aged Agave Old-Fashioned featuring Casamigos Reposado tequila and agave nectar, Savoy prides itself on its champagne and wine lists — particularly reds — with bottles ranging from $28 to $850. Bloody Marys and Bottomless Mimosas are featured at Sunday brunch, where guests can order a la carte or from the buffet.

Blackened Veal Meatloaf with Country Gravy

Makes one loaf to feed five or six

Meatloaf ingredients

2½ pounds ground veal

1½ cups fine bread crumbs

½ cup beaten eggs

1⁄ 4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup shallots, minced

1⁄ 8 cup garlic, minced

salt and pepper to taste

olive oil for sauteeing

Gravy ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon oregano

½ tablespoon garlic, minced

½ tablespoon dried rosemary

salt and pepper to taste

To prepare meatloaf: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat saute pan with olive oil and slowly sweat shallots and garlic; remove from heat and allow to cool. In a medium bowl, mix remaining ingredients and shallots and garlic and thoroughly blend. Form into an evenly shaped loaf and bake about 45 minutes to an internal temperature of 155 degrees. Remove, cool enough to slice into 1-inch-thick slices and sear in pan coated with olive oil and heated. Remove from heat and arrange on platter.

To prepare gravy: Melt butter in saucepan and add cream. Add other ingredients and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour gravy over meatloaf slices. Nice accompaniments for this dish are mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.