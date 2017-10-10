Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Get a 'Taste of Washington' and support the food bank

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
The Greater Washington County Food Bank will host its 10th annual Taste of Washington from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at Meadows Racetrack & Casino Event Center in North Strabane. The event will feature more than 20 local restaurants and benefits the food bank.
The Greater Washington County Food Bank will host its 10th annual Taste of Washington from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino Event Center in North Strabane. The evening will feature foods from more than 20 restaurants, as well as drinks, music and auctions. Proceeds benefit the Greater Washington County Food Bank.

Participating restaurants include Palazzo 1873 Ristorante, Angelo's Restaurant, Fusion Japanese Steakhouse, Buford's Kitchen, Meadows Casino, Emerald Valley Artisan's, Parley Lounge at the Hyatt, Giant Eagle, Apple Café at Trax Farms, Bistecca Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Toscana Brick Oven, Vagabond Tacos, Montana's Rip & Chop House and Maxwell's at the DoubleTree.

“This fun-filled event is a perfect way for guests to get a sampling of the many fine foods offered throughout Washington County, while helping families who are less fortunate,” says Connie Burd, executive director of the Greater Washington Food Bank, which hopes to raise $20,000 to benefit its 49 food distribution sites, nine agencies and several school weekend programs throughout Washington County.

Tickets are $50, $40 in advance.

Details: 724-632-2190 or gwcfb.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review and Valley News Dispatch staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

