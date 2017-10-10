Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Rolling in the dough

Joyce Hanz | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
St. Vladimir Ukranian Catholic Church voluneers Norma Soroka, of New Kensington and Judy Kennedy of Washington Township stuff and pinch potato pirohi in the church social hall. Both ladies are continuing the tradition started in 1937 at St. Vladimirs.
Joyce Hanz
Hundreds of homemade pirohi (pierogie) boiling at St. Vladimir's Ukranian Catholic Church in Arnold. Two flavors — potato and sauerkraut — are sold ($9 per dozen) every Friday as the primary fundraiser for the church.
Joyce Hanz
Judy Kennedy’s hands work methodically to “pinch” freshly stuffed pierogi at St. Vladimirs. She is always on the lookout for “peekers”— pierogi that may not have all of the dough sticking together. Those must be repinched.
Joyce Hanz
Church volunteers are shown here gathered during the 1950s making homemade pierogis are St. Vladimir Ukranian Catholic Church in Arnold. The church began their popular pierogi fundraiser in 1937.
Submitted
A dozen potato pierogie are splashed with two scoops of butter sauce, over cooked onions and packaged for pick up at St. Vladimirs in Arnold.
Joyce Hanz
Pierogi volunteer organizer Joe Fedusa of Frazer Township boils pierogis every Thursday (nine months out of the year) in the social hall of St. Vladimir Ukranian Catholic Church in Arnold. Pierogi sales are vital to the parish, allowing the church to meet operating costs and keep its doors open.
Joyce Hanz
It's a pirohi party of sorts each week at St. Vladimir Ukranian Catholic Church in Arnold.

And everyone is invited.

For the primary fundraiser for the parish, volunteers began making homemade pirohi from a secret Ukranian recipe, still kept tightly under wraps since 1937.

The pirohi weekly sales profits are keeping the doors open — literally.

Bingo money helps too, but pirohi sales reap the highest profits.

St. Vladimir's membership once swelled at 500 worshipers — now the number hovers around 40.

“Pirohi sales keeps the doors open,” says Norma Soroka of New Kensington, parishioner of more than 50 years and pirohi volunteer. “We are scraping through to pay the bills. Without this (fundraiser) the heat wouldn't be on.”

The Rev. Yaroslav Koval notes the volunteers love the socializing and he is thankful for their dedication.

“We help the church and at the same time we help each other,” he says. “We need to earn between $30,000-$40,000 annually in pirohi sales.”

Typically about 30 volunteers gather on Thursdays and Fridays — beginning in September and continuing through April — creating homemade potato and sauerkraut traditional Ukrainian pirohi.

Customers pay $9 per dozen and sautéed onions are optional. Pick-up is at the church on Fridays from noon- 4:30 p.m.

The pirohis originally sold for 50 cents to 75 cents per dozen.

Volunteers take a hiatus during the summer, not from lack of gumption, but for a more practical reason.

“It's too hot in here in the summer to work,” Soroka says.

The holidays usher in cottage cheese ($12 per dozen) pirohi — during Christmas and Easter — and Christmas sales are always highest, says Koval.

With the scent of butter and sauteed onions heavy in the church social hall, this is old-school pirohi production.

More than 125 pounds of Idaho potatoes are cut and boiled weekly as volunteers man various stations, rolling and cutting dough, stuffing with the desired filling and “pinching” and boiling and packaging the finished produin white Chinese style boxes. Each pirohi order gets doused with butter and onions.

Volunteers are always on the lookout for “peekers” — pirohi that haven't been properly pinched and could bust open during the 2 minute boiling process.

Longtime parishioner and volunteer Lillian Coury feels most comfortable surrounded by flour, dough and friends.

“This is a part of me,” she says. “I grew up here.”

The pirohi tradition has evolved says pirohi volunteer coordinator Joe Fedusa.

“From 1937 until the ‘70s it was only women who ran it (pirohi fundraiser) men weren't even allowed in the kitchen,” Fedusa says.

Judy Kennedy of Washington Township loves to nosh on potato pirohi and has volunteered for five years.

“I love the fellowship with everyone and we exchange recipes,” she says.

Anyone is welcome to join the pirohi party as a volunteer says Soroka.

“Just come in at 8 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays — we have aprons,” Soroka says.

To pre-order pirohi, call 724-339-9257 on Thursdays. Pick-up is from noon to 4:30 p.m. Fridays. The church is located at 1601 Kenneth Ave. in Arnold.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

