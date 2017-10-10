Caffe Barista going for the 'wow' factor with a wine partnership

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lisa Hegedus says she and her husband Ed were “looking for a big ‘wow'” to celebrate 20 years in business at Caffe Barista in downtown Greensburg.

They found it in a partnership with Edgewood Winery in Kiski Township, Armstrong County.

A grand opening event from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 12 in the cafe at 7 W. Otterman St. will herald the new wine bar and retail sales outlet with wine tastings, food and entertainment by Jules & Jonny. The winery owners also will be on hand.

The winery has been in business for about a year and this will be its first retail store, says winery manager Lori Shumaker. Hegedus met Shumaker while catering a wedding at the winery and proposed the joint venture.

“It's great for us to spread out into Greensburg, which is actually 40 minutes away from the winery,” Shumaker says.

Caffe Barista will sell Edgewood's whole line of 15-plus sweet wines, of which the Passionate Poplar catawba is the best-seller, Shumaker says. There also will be cranberry and pumpkin ciders.

Shumaker says the cranberry cider is always available, while pumpkin is the current seasonal offering.

Hegedus says Caffe Barista's actual 20th anniversary date will be in February 2018. Adding wine to the menu of fresh-made sandwiches, sides, soups and pizzas actually will bring things full circle.

“We had a bar for about 14 years, the Side Bar,” she says. “We sold the liquor license when I started getting into catering.”

The cafe will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Hegedus says there will be live entertainment on Thursday evenings and regular cooking classes featuring wine pairings. The first class on Oct. 4 drew 30 participants.

“We're so excited to be downtown in Greensburg for 20 years,” she says. “We have a nice menu to pair with the wines, and it's a good place to come for a glass of wine before a show (at the nearby Palace Theatre).”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.