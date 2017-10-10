An evening of fine wine and fine food at the Peoples Library

Admission: $40; deadline Oct. 13; tickets are limited and can be purchased online or at either the New Kensington or Lower Burrell location, 3052 Wachter Ave.

Raise your glass for a good cause.

Peoples Library's 10th annual Adventure with Wine is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location.

One of the library's largest fundraisers of the year, it draws a good crowd of guests who enjoy fine wine.

Attendees will move about five stations of perfectly paired wine and food. The menu has been chosen by chef Brian Leri of Hoffstot's Café Monaco in Oakmont.

Wine for four of the five stations is being donated by Ron and Pat Stanko of Natrona Heights and Russell Corsi of Frazer. The fifth is purchased by the library. The board contributes four bottles to be raffled throughout the evening. New this year will be a sixth food station – to celebrate the past decade of the event and as a thank-you to all of the loyal supporters.

In addition to this event, there is a lunch with the library in the spring, a book sale in the summer and a beer tasting in February, where two dozen craft beers are offered, along with food from Hoffstot's.

“I really love this wine event,” says Mary Lou Bitar of Arnold, who is the library's board president and co-chair of the event with Dominic Giordano of Lower Burrell, who grew up in New Kensington. “It's an elegant event. I like the fact that it offers the wine stations throughout the library. Chef Leri does an amazing job pairing the food and wine. It reminds me of a country club setting.”

Bitar is in charge of the Chinese auction baskets and spends most of the year making calls and visits to area business along with Juanita Pallone of New Kensington and Linda Seckar of Lower Burrell. Bitar says Pallone and Seckar have been instrumental with helping her attain goods for the baskets – everything helps from monetary donations to gift cards to other items. They have 25 baskets for the event and that's a credit to the generosity of area businesses and a supportive community.

The idea for the wine tasting came from longtime library supporter Danielle Kubrick of New Kensington. She approached the board about this fundraiser 10 years ago foreseeing the possibility of the library facing cutbacks in funding and is one of the founders of the event. It was a way for the library to survive and continue to be a resource for the community. Bitar, who taught in the New Kensington-Arnold School District, says she often sees former students as well as their children enjoying the library. A library is an essential resource to a community, Bitar says.

Having such an important resource as a library is essential to an area, says Giordano, who taught at Burrell and was also an assistant football coach there.

“We have such good support,” says Giordano, who has volunteered with the event from the beginning. “It started as an opportunity to get the community together to help revitalize the area. And libraries need help with funding and this event will really help our library. As a former educator, I value the fact that a library is the only education facility for the community if you aren't enrolled in classes. You can go on the Internet but you can't be sure about what you are reading there. There are so many good people who value the library. That's why this is so well attended.”

The evening usually is attended by at least 150 guests and raises around $4,500, says David Hrivnak, library director.He adds that the event is nearly sold out. The money definitely comes in handy for general operating expenses to specific items needed to keep the library current, he says.

“I can't believe it's been 10 years,” he says. “We have such great food pairings and the wines this year are five of the best we've ever had and Brian is unbelievable with his creativity coming up with perfect food pairings for the wine. It's always an enjoyable evening. Co-chairs Dom and Mary Lou have done a wonderful job for the library.”

