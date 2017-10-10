Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

An evening of fine wine and fine food at the Peoples Library

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Wine glasses are ready to be filled for the Peoples Library 10th Annual Adventure with Wine which is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location. Guests will enjoy wine paired with food from Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco in Oakmont. Proceeds from the event benefit the library.
COURTESY PEOPLES LIBRARY
Wine glasses are ready to be filled for the Peoples Library 10th Annual Adventure with Wine which is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location. Guests will enjoy wine paired with food from Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco in Oakmont. Proceeds from the event benefit the library.
Guests enjoy wine and food pairings from Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco in Oakmont at a previous Peoples Library Annual Adventure with Wine. This year's event is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location. Proceeds from the event benefit the library.
COURTESY PEOPLES LIBRARY
Guests enjoy wine and food pairings from Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco in Oakmont at a previous Peoples Library Annual Adventure with Wine. This year's event is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location. Proceeds from the event benefit the library.
Guests enjoy wine and food pairings from Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco in Oakmont at a previous Peoples Library Annual Adventure with Wine. This year's event is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location. Proceeds from the event benefit the library.
COURTESY PEOPLES LIBRARY
Guests enjoy wine and food pairings from Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco in Oakmont at a previous Peoples Library Annual Adventure with Wine. This year's event is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location. Proceeds from the event benefit the library.
A guest enjoys a glass of wine with a food pairing from Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco in Oakmont at a previous Peoples Library Annual Adventure with Wine. This year's event is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location. Proceeds from the event benefit the library.
COURTESY PEOPLES LIBRARY
A guest enjoys a glass of wine with a food pairing from Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco in Oakmont at a previous Peoples Library Annual Adventure with Wine. This year's event is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location. Proceeds from the event benefit the library.

Updated 5 hours ago

Raise your glass for a good cause.

Peoples Library's 10th annual Adventure with Wine is from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the New Kensington location.

One of the library's largest fundraisers of the year, it draws a good crowd of guests who enjoy fine wine.

Attendees will move about five stations of perfectly paired wine and food. The menu has been chosen by chef Brian Leri of Hoffstot's Café Monaco in Oakmont.

Wine for four of the five stations is being donated by Ron and Pat Stanko of Natrona Heights and Russell Corsi of Frazer. The fifth is purchased by the library. The board contributes four bottles to be raffled throughout the evening. New this year will be a sixth food station – to celebrate the past decade of the event and as a thank-you to all of the loyal supporters.

In addition to this event, there is a lunch with the library in the spring, a book sale in the summer and a beer tasting in February, where two dozen craft beers are offered, along with food from Hoffstot's.

“I really love this wine event,” says Mary Lou Bitar of Arnold, who is the library's board president and co-chair of the event with Dominic Giordano of Lower Burrell, who grew up in New Kensington. “It's an elegant event. I like the fact that it offers the wine stations throughout the library. Chef Leri does an amazing job pairing the food and wine. It reminds me of a country club setting.”

Bitar is in charge of the Chinese auction baskets and spends most of the year making calls and visits to area business along with Juanita Pallone of New Kensington and Linda Seckar of Lower Burrell. Bitar says Pallone and Seckar have been instrumental with helping her attain goods for the baskets – everything helps from monetary donations to gift cards to other items. They have 25 baskets for the event and that's a credit to the generosity of area businesses and a supportive community.

The idea for the wine tasting came from longtime library supporter Danielle Kubrick of New Kensington. She approached the board about this fundraiser 10 years ago foreseeing the possibility of the library facing cutbacks in funding and is one of the founders of the event. It was a way for the library to survive and continue to be a resource for the community. Bitar, who taught in the New Kensington-Arnold School District, says she often sees former students as well as their children enjoying the library. A library is an essential resource to a community, Bitar says.

Having such an important resource as a library is essential to an area, says Giordano, who taught at Burrell and was also an assistant football coach there.

“We have such good support,” says Giordano, who has volunteered with the event from the beginning. “It started as an opportunity to get the community together to help revitalize the area. And libraries need help with funding and this event will really help our library. As a former educator, I value the fact that a library is the only education facility for the community if you aren't enrolled in classes. You can go on the Internet but you can't be sure about what you are reading there. There are so many good people who value the library. That's why this is so well attended.”

The evening usually is attended by at least 150 guests and raises around $4,500, says David Hrivnak, library director.He adds that the event is nearly sold out. The money definitely comes in handy for general operating expenses to specific items needed to keep the library current, he says.

“I can't believe it's been 10 years,” he says. “We have such great food pairings and the wines this year are five of the best we've ever had and Brian is unbelievable with his creativity coming up with perfect food pairings for the wine. It's always an enjoyable evening. Co-chairs Dom and Mary Lou have done a wonderful job for the library.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review and Valley News Dispatch staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.