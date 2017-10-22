Mazziotti Bakery's Lower Burrell location promises fresh, delicious treats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carlo Cimino recalls a childhood memory of stopping at Mazziotti Bakery in Arnold with his family to buy a 2-pound loaf of fresh bread after Sunday Mass at Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington.

Dinner those Sunday evenings consisted of homemade pasta topped with his mother's famous spaghetti sauce, salad, dessert and, of course, a few slices of that Mazziotti's Italian bread spread with creamy butter.

“That bread was amazing,” says Cimino, who is continuing the tradition of freshly baked bread as the owner of Mazziotti Bakery in Lower Burrell. “We have customers who come in and tell us that the bread tastes just like they remember when they were children. That's the highest compliment we can receive. ”

How it all started

Mazziotti began as a bread-only bakery founded by Nicola and Carmella Mazziotti in 1958. Nicola Mazziotti was often seen delivering bread from his station wagon. His recipe (which was written in Italian) has been passed down to Cimino, who has expanded the business into a full-service bakery specializing in breads, cakes, cookies and Italian pastries.

The cakes and cupcakes are topped with a homemade buttercream icing. The icing is the creation of current bakers and former owners, Carolyn and Bob Piskor of Tarentum. Cimino says he would not be able to continue this business without the support of the Piskors, as well as the legacy of the Mazziottis.

“Carolyn and Bob help out so much,” Cimono says. “And Nicola and Carmella set the foundation.”

Cimino, the fourth owner of the establishment, moved the store into its current Lower Burrell location ­in November 2016 when he purchased the business.

The baked goods are still made in Arnold.

On the menu

Everything is made daily. Cimino monitors inventory to ensure items are always fresh.

Danishes are $2.25 each and cinnamon rolls are $3.25. Cookies cost $7.50 a dozen, and cupcakes are $17 a dozen and $27 for six gourmet choices. An 8-inch, round, two-layer cake is $22, plus $6 for filling, and 8-inch tortes are $25 apiece. Wedding cakes start at $3 a slice.

Italian specialties range from pasticciotto, which has a light lemon custard filling, to sfogliatelle, which is filled with ricotta cheese, and, of course, cannoli — in flavors such as ricotta, strawberry cheesecake and salted caramel. Some are chocolate covered.

Daily pie flavors are apple, cherry, coconut and chocolate. Other flavors can be ordered.

Dinner rolls are $6.50 a dozen. A 2-pound loaf of bread is $5 — it's the top seller. The bakery also makes ciabatta and asiago cheese breads.

Pepperoni rolls are $3.75 for small and $5.50 for a large.

There are daily specials such as a meatball hoagie, fried dough or iced raisin bread.

Customers are loyal

“I love everything here,” says Brian Busch of Leechburg, as he carried two bags of goodies out the door. “When I am in the area I stop in and buy a ton of stuff. It's definitely so much better than going to a grocery store. The eclairs are my favorite. My family loves it when I bring home baked goods from Mazziotti's.”

“We've expanded our product line to include cakes and cookies and other bread and some filled doughnuts,” says Cimino, who grew up in New Kensington and lives in Lower Burrell. “We have gotten awesome support from the community. They know the Mazziotti name. They come here to get homemade baked goods they can't find anywhere else. We have people say they like the warm feeling they get when they come in here. It's about the personalized service.”

Family support

Cimino's family helps him run the business, because he has another job as chef and owner of La Cuccina Catering based out of Hill Crest Country Club in Lower Burrell.

“I have been lucky to have great people work for and with me,” he says. “They all care about this business and want to help carry on the Mazziotti tradition.”

The cannoli filling is made by Cimino's mother, Sondra Cimino, who says she can't reveal the secret ingredients.

“There aren't a lot of bakeries like this one anymore,” says Sondra Cimino of Lower Burrell, who owned her own catering business. “We have been very well received.”

“I think it's our personal touch,” says Carlo Cimino's girlfriend, Lori McIntire of Brackenridge. “They come back to see us because everything is so fresh. We know a lot of the customers. When we see them walk in the door, we know what they want.”

“We are all family here,” says Carlo Cimino's aunt, Judy Salati of New Kensington. “And we treat our customers like they are one of us.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.