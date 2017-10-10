A sweet evening out at the Chocolate Bar at the Benedum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $35, includes admission, one signature cocktail and a one-year membership to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. VIP, $85, includes admission, one complimentary cocktail, one-year Trust membership, plus a premier experience in the Benedum lounge all evening featuring additional appetizers and open bar. All guests must be 21 or older; ID required

With the holiday dedicated to tricks and treats fast approaching, the time is right for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to celebrate its third annual Chocolate Bar.

The Oct. 14 event, promising a night of “intrigue, masks and mischief,” will be held in the Benedum Center's grand lobby.

A carnival theme will offer delicious temptation, with chocolate-infused decadence from Pittsburgh's “finest chocolatiers and restaurateurs,” according to a release.

Among those planning to prepare concoctions featuring the “darker side” of chocolate are A519 Chocolate, Altius, Blume Honey Water, Braddock's Pittsburgh Brasserie, Butcher and the Rye, Capital Grille, Cioppino, The Commoner, Eddie Merlot's, Edward Marc Chocolatier, Le Lyonnais, Lidia's, Market St. Grocery, McCormick & Schmick, Milk Shake Factory, Mon Aimee Chocolat, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, Pallantia, Pirata, Sarris Chocolate, Senti, Sinful Sweets, Six Penn Kitchen.

Along with indulging in tasteful sweets, patrons can enjoy dessert-inspired sights and sounds through the couture and accessories of fashion curator Richard Parsakian showcasing the talents of Izzazu Salon, Spa & Serata and Amanda Wright, with mood setting by DJ SMI.

Put your taste buds to the test by voting for the “Pittsburgh Chocolate Awards,” casting your ballot in categories including Best Sweet Treat, Best Savory Dish, and Most Creative.

Participants may choose from two options in this celebration of chocolate, either a VIP experience, starting 30 minutes early, or general admission.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.