Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

A sweet evening out at the Chocolate Bar at the Benedum

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
Some of the chocolate creations by Meghann Walsh, pastry chef at Osteria & Cioppino in the Strip District at the 2015 Chocolate Bar event.
Tribune-Review
Some of the chocolate creations by Meghann Walsh, pastry chef at Osteria & Cioppino in the Strip District at the 2015 Chocolate Bar event.

Updated 15 hours ago

With the holiday dedicated to tricks and treats fast approaching, the time is right for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to celebrate its third annual Chocolate Bar.

The Oct. 14 event, promising a night of “intrigue, masks and mischief,” will be held in the Benedum Center's grand lobby.

A carnival theme will offer delicious temptation, with chocolate-infused decadence from Pittsburgh's “finest chocolatiers and restaurateurs,” according to a release.

Among those planning to prepare concoctions featuring the “darker side” of chocolate are A519 Chocolate, Altius, Blume Honey Water, Braddock's Pittsburgh Brasserie, Butcher and the Rye, Capital Grille, Cioppino, The Commoner, Eddie Merlot's, Edward Marc Chocolatier, Le Lyonnais, Lidia's, Market St. Grocery, McCormick & Schmick, Milk Shake Factory, Mon Aimee Chocolat, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, Pallantia, Pirata, Sarris Chocolate, Senti, Sinful Sweets, Six Penn Kitchen.

Along with indulging in tasteful sweets, patrons can enjoy dessert-inspired sights and sounds through the couture and accessories of fashion curator Richard Parsakian showcasing the talents of Izzazu Salon, Spa & Serata and Amanda Wright, with mood setting by DJ SMI.

Put your taste buds to the test by voting for the “Pittsburgh Chocolate Awards,” casting your ballot in categories including Best Sweet Treat, Best Savory Dish, and Most Creative.

Participants may choose from two options in this celebration of chocolate, either a VIP experience, starting 30 minutes early, or general admission.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.