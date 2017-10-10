Westmoreland Community Action plans 3rd annual Bambrewzle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anyone wondering what, exactly, a bambrewzle is can find out from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 21, as Westmoreland Community Action hosts its third annual Bambrewzle at American Architectural Salvage , 23 W. Main St., Mount Pleasant.

Still curious? It's a beer-tasting event with free samples, corn hole, small chance raffles, music, food trucks, people's choice awards and more, according to a release.

WCA invites visitors to attend what is described as a celebration of its accomplishments and a major announcement about its upcoming venture at AAS, one of several nonprofit programs it manages.

Once the site of a former lumber company, AAS is now a 40,000 square foot warehouse that sells the public home improvement building materials at a reduced cost.

Event brewers include Alchemy, Bad Moon Brewing, Fury Brewing Co., Helltown Brewery, Kegg Brewing Co., Levity Brewing Co., Pittsburgh Brewing Co., Rivertowne Brewing and Yellow Bridge Brewing Co.

Food trucks include The Yard and The Funnel Cake Men.

The People's Choice Contest is decided “100 percent by the tasters,” according to the release. The two categories are Master Brewer and Home Brewer.

Fury Brewing Company won Master Brewer in 2015 and 2016, while Bad Moon Brewing is the reigning champ for Home Brewers.

Tickets are $10 and participants must be 21 to attend.

Details: 724-834-1260, ext. 153 or westmorelandca.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.