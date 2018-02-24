4 easy, tasty, good-for-you (or at least not bad for you) snacks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the Resident Fitness Nag and an inveterate snacker, I'm always looking for easy, healthy treats to pop into my mouth.

Here are four of my favorites:

Frozen bananas: Yeah, it sounds weird, but trust me. The recipe is rather complicated, by the way; you might need to write it down: Peel a banana. Cut into half-inch slices. Put into a plastic bag. Freeze. Yum. A banana has about 100 calories, so figure 12 per slice. Your mouth will be so happily frozen you'll probably only want a few.

Popcorn: Pour about a quarter-cup into a brown paper bag. Squeeze out the air and seal by rolling the top of the bag down a few inches. Microwave on high for two minutes. Add salt and butter if you'd like (I won't tell). Calorie count (sans butter) is almost embarrassingly small: 40 or so per cup.

Gingersnaps: I just discovered Triple Gingersnaps from Trader Joe's and now have to hide them from myself. Well, not too well; they only have 22 calories apiece.

Pistachios: It's kind of embarrassing how many pistachio shells I find in my car and kitchen countertop. How can I help myself? It takes 23 of those little nuts to make 100 calories.

Leslie Barker is a writer for The Dallas Morning News.