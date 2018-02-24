Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

4 easy, tasty, good-for-you (or at least not bad for you) snacks

Leslie Barker | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 5:41 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

As the Resident Fitness Nag and an inveterate snacker, I'm always looking for easy, healthy treats to pop into my mouth.

Here are four of my favorites:

Frozen bananas: Yeah, it sounds weird, but trust me. The recipe is rather complicated, by the way; you might need to write it down: Peel a banana. Cut into half-inch slices. Put into a plastic bag. Freeze. Yum. A banana has about 100 calories, so figure 12 per slice. Your mouth will be so happily frozen you'll probably only want a few.

Popcorn: Pour about a quarter-cup into a brown paper bag. Squeeze out the air and seal by rolling the top of the bag down a few inches. Microwave on high for two minutes. Add salt and butter if you'd like (I won't tell). Calorie count (sans butter) is almost embarrassingly small: 40 or so per cup.

Gingersnaps: I just discovered Triple Gingersnaps from Trader Joe's and now have to hide them from myself. Well, not too well; they only have 22 calories apiece.

Pistachios: It's kind of embarrassing how many pistachio shells I find in my car and kitchen countertop. How can I help myself? It takes 23 of those little nuts to make 100 calories.

Leslie Barker is a writer for The Dallas Morning News.

