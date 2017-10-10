Celebrating fall with a cornucopia of harvest ales

The term “harvest” on a beer label encompasses everything fall has to offer including the celebration of a new season which ushers in cooler temperatures, warm evening fires and a cornucopia of autumnal harvests. Since this beer is released in the fall, the word “harvest” is simply used as a marketing tactic to help attract consumers. While one harvest ale may be produced in celebration for Octoberfest with a malt forward taste, another beer may be observing the fall harvest of barley. Some harvest ales are brewed with pumpkins, beets, and winter squash to commemorate the seasonal yield of crops, while other ales are created with the sole focus being on the hop harvest. Since most brewers use dried hops in the form of pellets to brew throughout the year, beers brewed in the fall using freshly picked hops are truly a special treat, in my humble opinion. Freshly picked hops retain moisture for a short time before they begin dry out. Brewers use these wet hops within hours after being picked to include that moisture in their beer. The result is clearly a more grassy, herbal, plant-like taste. The next time you pick up a Harvest Ale, be sure to read the label so you know what you're purchasing. To guarantee freshness, it would be best to consume a harvest ale brewed with wet hops directly from the brewery that made it. However, most of us will have to settle for a 16 ounce pour outside of where it was conceived. If your only options are from a bottle or a can, here are a few choices you'll find at your local distributor.

Mark Brewer is the Tribune-Review's beer columnist, as well as the author and illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.

Southern Tier Brewing Co.

Harvest Special Ale

Extra Special Bitter (ABV 6.7%). Clear golden yellow color. White head with little retention. Bouquet of bread, pepper, grass and floral notes. Flavor is spicy, pine, with a sharp bitterness of grapefruit. Light body with medium carbonation. Finishes with a lingering bitterness.

Pairs well with stews and roasted vegetables.

Long Trail Brewing Co.

Harvest Barn Ale

Brown Ale (ABV 4.4%). Translucent brown color with a fizzy head. Some floral aromas are noted along with syrup and toasted malt. Sweet and peppery with flavors of Vermont maple syrup that were added during the brewing process, along with toffee and charred barley. Light body. Mild carbonation.

Pairs well with wood-splitting, leaf-raking and pumpkin carving.

Troegs Brewing Co.

Hop Knife Harvest Ale

American IPA (ABV 6.2%). Bright and clear with a light orange amber color. Fluffy head with good retention. Subtle aromas of pineapple and pine. Flavors of grapefruit, orange blossom, tropical fruit and fresh-cut grass. Finishes clean with a slight residue of citrus left in your mouth. Medium body with a carbonation to match.

Pairs well with braised weisswurst and sauerkraut.

Founders Brewing Co.

Harvest Ale

American IPA (ABV 7.6%). Bright yellow color with a persistent white head. Huge nose of fresh-picked hops, melon and citrus zest. Overflowing with juicy citrus hop flavor, cantaloupe and honeydew. Slightly bready with notes of malt. Full body with medium carbonation. Finishes bitter with a piney taste.

Pairs well with Spicy Curry Chicken.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Harvest Hefeweizen

Bavarian-style Wheat Beer (ABV 4.9%). Light orange color and very hazy. Aromas of clove and banana. Flavors of wheat, lemon, and banana. Notes of clove and esters from the yeast on the back end. Light bodied beer and medium carbonation.

Pairs well with pickles and dishes containing mustard and horseradish.