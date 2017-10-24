Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Flavor-enhancing pantry staples are the spice of life

Deborah Weisberg | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Peppercorns come in a variety of colors, and each spices and flavors food in its own way.
While variety may be the spice of life, some herbs and seasonings should be pantry staples.

We asked a pair of area foodies which flavor enhancers they always have at home.

Anthony DiPietro

General manager of George Dellalo Co. and Dellalo's Italian Marketplace in Jeannette

• Salts: Kosher salt tops his list, with sea salt running a close second. Both have a coarse texture.

“If you're thinking about dry spices and seasonings, I prefer kosher because when you're cooking pasta, for instance, it dissolves easily, and when you're seasoning meats you get good coverage,” he says.

• Peppercorns: DiPietro says every home cook should have peppercorns and a peppermill.

“The pepper is fresher and more fragrant than ground black pepper because you're cracking the kernel, and you can control whether you want it coarse or fine,” he says. “If I'm doing a marinade or seasoning for meat, I tend to use coarser, but in a sauce, I'd use finer. Peppercorns keep longer than ground pepper, too.”

He prefers white peppercorns when he wants a deeper but subtler flavor than black pepper provides.

“White pepper is not utilized as much and it's not as spicy, but I like it for seasoning flank steak or other meat I plan to roast or grill,” he says. “I buy the whole peppercorns to grind myself and use sparingly.”

• Crushed red pepper: This is always close at hand in DiPietro's kitchen, because it works in so many marinades and sauces from spaghetti to chili.

“I like hot, so I use crushed red pepper a lot,” he says. “I buy the smaller size because if anything loses its potency quickly, it's crushed red pepper.”

• Paprika: This favorite comes in different varieties depending on the pepper from which it is ground. While its deep-red color makes it popular as a dusting for potato salad and deviled eggs, paprika imparts a subtle, underlying flavor when used as a seasoning for chicken and other meats, or when mixed with other spices, says DiPietro, who cooks with both the classic Hungarian and newly-popular smoked Spanish varieties.

David Sunseri

Co-owner of Pennsylvania Macaroni Company in the Strip District

Sunseri is all about fresh herbs. They make even simple dishes more interesting.The ones everyone should have on hand:

• Basil: He grows four basil plants at home because he uses basil so often.

“It's my favorite herb, by far,” he says. “I use it in my pesto, of course, and in all my sauces, like the sauce for the wood-fired Neapolitan pizza I make. The components are really simple ­— San Marzano tomatoes, salt and basil, period.”

Rosemary: His second favorite herb is often teamed with lamb, but Sunseri uses it to add a sweet flavor and fragrance to other meats, including the porterhouse steak he grills, Florentine-style.

“I put chopped rosemary on the steak, and scatter whole sprigs on the grill,” he says.

• Oregano

• Thyme

• Flat parsley

• Dill

• Tarragon

• Sage

Sunseri uses basil, tarragon, parsley and oregano on fish, “but just a little,” he says. “We grilled branzino the other night, and while it was cooking, we sauteed Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and potatoes, sliced thin.”

Some herbs are seasonal stars, he notes, such as sage at Thanksgiving.

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

